Minnesota Wild Announces New Partnership With Xcel Energy

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Minnesota Wild today announced a new multi-year partnership with Xcel Energy. As part of the new agreement, Xcel Energy will continue to be a major community and business partner of the Minnesota Wild. The existing arena naming rights agreement with Xcel Energy will conclude this summer after a successful 25-year partnership.

“We are extremely thankful for our 25-year naming and team marketing rights partnership with Xcel Energy,” said Minnesota Wild owner Craig Leipold. “Xcel Energy has been an incredible supporter of our team since our inaugural season, and we look forward to continuing to collaborate with them on a number of unique community initiatives as part of our new, long-term partnership.”

As part of the new partnership, Xcel Energy will launch the “Community Power Play” and work closely with the Minnesota Wild Community Relations and Hockey Partnerships team to expand access to the sport for children and families throughout the State of Hockey. The program will provide grants to youth and high school hockey organizations, with a focus on three areas:

Financial assistance for young athletes who may face barriers to the sport.

Purchase of equipment and ice time, making the sport more affordable for families.

Investments and improvement of local rinks and facilities open to all community members.

“25 years ago, the Minnesota Wild and Xcel Energy were new brands in the region. Today, these two brands have become embedded in our community and our culture,” said Bob Frenzel, Xcel Energy chairman, president and CEO. “This new chapter with the Wild extends our commitment to the region and will serve to expand access to the sport of hockey so that more young girls and boys across the state can access and more fully engage in this wonderful sport.”

Xcel Energy will also continue to have a presence in the team’s arena and online platforms.

The Minnesota Wild expects to announce a new arena naming rights partner before the start of the 2025-26 NHL season.

