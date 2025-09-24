Minnesota Wild Announces New Partnership With Old National Bank

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild and Old National Bank today announced a new multi-year partnership. As part of the partnership, **Old National Bank** is an Official Bank of the Minnesota Wild and the Official Suite Level entitlement partner at Grand Casino Arena.

This partnership follows Old National Bank’s acquisition of Bremer Bank, a long-time and valued partner of the Minnesota Wild. The transition marks the next chapter in a strong legacy of community-focused banking and partnerships. The Old National Bank Suite Level will reflect the continued commitment to exceptional experiences for fans and clients, while celebrating Old National’s expanding presence in the Twin Cities.

“We’re proud to welcome Old National Bank to our partnership family and the State of Hockey,” said Carin Anderson, Minnesota Wild Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships and Retail Management. “Their expanded presence in the market and commitment to community-focused partnerships align perfectly with our values. We also extend our sincere thanks to Bremer Bank for their many years of meaningful collaboration.”

The newly branded Old National Bank Suite Level will be updated prior to the start of the regular season and feature enhanced branding and hospitality elements that will elevate the fan experience for corporate and suite guests at Grand Casino Arena.

“Old National Bank is proud to carry forward and expand Bremer Bank’s longstanding partnership with the Minnesota Wild, a franchise that represents more than just hockey - it’s a vibrant part of life in the Twin Cities and across the State of Hockey,” said Jim Stadler, Chief Marketing Officer at Old National Bank. “We’re excited to build on this relationship that reflects our deep commitment to the region and honors the rich tradition of hockey that continues to unite and inspire the community.”

As a result of the acquisition, Old National becomes the third-largest bank in the Twin Cities. The company’s growing presence in Minnesota underscores its long-term investment in the region and its dedication to supporting the institutions that bring communities together - like the Minnesota Wild.

W Partners represented Old National on the partnership negotiations.

About Old National Bank

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. As the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National proudly serves clients primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. With approximately $71 billion of assets and $38 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 25 banking companies headquartered in the United States. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National focuses on building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients while also strengthening and supporting the communities we serve. In addition to providing extensive services in consumer and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com. In 2025, Points of Light again named Old National one of “The Civic 50” - an honor reserved for the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States.