Minnesota Wild to Celebrate Native American Heritage Night on November 24 vs. Colorado Avalanche

The Prairie Island Indian Community and Treasure Island Resort & Casino are also working this hockey season to support The Big Assist Program. For every assist made by Wild players during regular season games, Treasure Island Resort & Casino will donate $200 to the Wild Foundation to support diversity in hockey programming. The program will support removing any barriers associated with playing hockey by providing scholarships, equipment and access to opportunities to play to youth from diverse backgrounds. As of November 21, Minnesota has registered 96 assists in 17 games this season, raising $19,2000 for the Wild Foundation.

A proud partner of the Minnesota Wild for over two decades, Treasure Island Resort & Casino and the Prairie Island Indian Community have supported the Minnesota Wild Foundation through community giving since its inception in 2009. Through initiatives like The Big Assist Program, the Prairie Island Indian Community has donated over $1 million to the Minnesota Wild Foundation.

About the Minnesota Wild Foundation

The 2023-24 season marks the 14th season of giving for the Minnesota Wild Foundation. The Minnesota Wild Foundation exists to support the game of hockey and improve the lives of families in the State of Hockey. With support from Wild players, fans and donors, the Minnesota Wild Foundation supports pediatric medical causes, serves as the largest non-member funding source for Minnesota Hockey, and provides fundraising opportunities for youth hockey associations across the state. Since its inception in 2009, the Wild Foundation has distributed more than $5.4 million in grants to hockey organizations and children’s medical related charities and has dispersed over $6.8 million to local charities through its Split the Pot Raffle program. Together we create a Greater State of Hockey. For more information and to make a donation visit www.wild.com/foundation or contact us at [email protected] or 651-602-6000. Follow the Minnesota Wild Foundation on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Treasure Island Resort & Casino

The Prairie Island Indian Community owns and operates Treasure Island Resort & Casino, Mount Frontenac Golf Course and Dakota Station. Treasure Island Resort & Casino is the only casino in southern Minnesota located on the Mississippi River. The property features more than 1,800 slot, video poker and video keno machines, 44 table games, a poker room and a 500-seat high stakes bingo hall. Treasure Island’s 788-room hotel is the second largest hotel in Minnesota. Additional amenities include The Lagoon indoor water park, Wave Spa, Island Xtreme Bowl, Cyber Quest arcade, Kids Quest child care, various restaurants including fine dining at Tado Steakhouse, a 16,000-seat outdoor amphitheater, a 2,800-seat indoor event and convention center, a 137-slip marina, a 95-site RV park and a 100-passenger yacht. Treasure Island is a proud supporter of local businesses and has continually made a positive impact on the community. Since 1994, Treasure Island Resort & Casino and the Prairie Island Indian Community together have contributed $25 million to hundreds of non-profit and civic organizations throughout the region. Along with being a consistent contributor to the local economy, Treasure Island is the largest employer in Goodhue County. For more information, visit TIcasino.com.

About The American Indian Family Center

Founded in 1994, AIFC strives to provide American Indian families in St. Paul and the East Metro with programs and services enriched by traditional values and culture. They serve approximately 700 American Indian families each year with mental health, recovery, employment, housing and youth services. For more information, please visit https://aifcmn.org/.