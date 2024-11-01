SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Minnesota Wild today announced its Movember Campaign, presented by Securian Financial, as part of the NHL's Hockey Fights Cancer month. The Wild will also partner with Movember, the leading charity changing the face of men's health, including prostate and testicular cancer, to support the campaign.
Minnesota Wild Announces "Movember" Campaign, Presented by Securian Financial
Minnesota Wild defensemen Jake Middleton will serve as the "team captain" for Movember. Jake will be clean shaven on November 1 and will regrow his “mo” in an effort to raise funds and awareness for men’s health. Middleton and the Wild invites fans to join the fight by donating to the Minnesota Wild Movember team page.
Additionally, the Wild will celebrate "no-shave November" with a Movember ticket pack on November 30 vs. the Nashville Predators. The package includes a game ticket, custom Middsy Movember SotaStick Hat, as well as a photo on ice following the game with Middleton. Additionally, a portion of each ticket sold will benefit Movember. Minnesota Wild ticket packs can be accessed with the following link.
Minnesota Wild single-game tickets are on sale now at wild.com/tickets, ticketmaster.com and at the Xcel Energy Center Box Office. Flex, 11-Game, half and full season tickets are also available for purchase. Fans can purchase tickets to theme nights by visiting wild.com/themepacks. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can contact [email protected] for more information. Single game suite rentals are also available for purchase, contact [email protected] for more information.
Follow @mnwildPR on X and visit www.wild.com/pressbox and for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, player interviews and daily statistics.