Minnesota Wild Announces High School Hockey Captains Program Presented by West Bend®

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The National Hockey League's (NHL) Minnesota Wild and West Bend Mutual Insurance today announced the High School Hockey Captains Program. The High School Hockey Captains Program presented by West Bend honors two high school hockey captains, one male and one female, from November through March.
Candidates will be chosen based on the following criteria:
- Demonstrates passion for the sport of hockey
- Exemplifies leadership and hard work on the ice and in the classroom
- Exhibits qualities of a good teammate
- Contributes to their local community
- Goes above and beyond to help create a Greater State of Hockey
High school hockey coaches can nominate their captains for the High School Hockey Captains Program presented by West Bend at www.wild.com/captains.
The ten (10) honorees will receive a custom Wild jersey, be highlighted on social media and the webpage throughout the month of their nomination, and receive 2 tickets to the Minnesota Wild vs. San Jose Sharks game on Wednesday, April 9, 2025 at 7:00 pm.
