Minnesota Wild to Host Book Drive on February 9

23-24_BookDrive_1920x1080
By Minnesota Wild PR
Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild today announced a book drive will be held on Friday, Feb. 9 when it hosts the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center. There will be collection bins for books and monetary donations at all gates from 5:45 p.m. through the start of first period. All donations will benefit the Hallie Q. Brown Community Center.

Located in St. Paul, the Hallie Q. Brown Community Center strives to improve the quality of life within the St. Paul community by providing access to human services, promoting personal growth and developing community leadership. All book and monetary donations will go towards helping kids involved in Hallie Q. Brown's Early Learning Center and Youth Enrichment Programs.

Minnesota Wild single-game tickets are on sale now at wild.com/tickets, ticketmaster.com and at the Xcel Energy Center Box Office. Flex, 11-Game, half and full season tickets are also available for purchase. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can contact [email protected] for more information.

