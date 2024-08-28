Fans will enjoy a 2-day, 5-division, street hockey tournament

WildFest24_1920x1080
By Minnesota Wild
@mnwild Wild.com

We are excited to bring you Wild Fest presented by TRIA Orthopedics at Rosedale Mall on September 21-22. Enjoy games, food music and hockey-themed programming for all ages. The centerpiece of Wild Fest will feature a two-day street hockey tournament operated by Hockeyfest. Gather your teammates, friends, neighbors or coworkers and compete to be crowned our inaugural Wild Fest street hockey champions!

ACTIVITIES:

  • Free General Admission Tickets - Wild Fest is free to attend with a pre-registered ticket!
  • Street Hockey Tournament
  • We are partnering with HockeyFest Game On! to bring you a 2-day, 5-division, street hockey tournament.

List of featured Wild Fest attractions coming soon!

GET TICKETS

REGISTER FOR STREET HOCKEY 

