Minnesota Wild and Wild Foundation Celebrate 2024-2025 Community Impact

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Thanks to the incredible generosity of Wild fans, donors, corporate, community and hockey partners, the Minnesota Wild announced today that the Minnesota Wild Foundation distributed a total of $1,327,705 through grants and Split the Pot Raffle proceeds to local charities during the 2024-25 season.

“The impact the Wild Foundation has within the State of Hockey is made possible by the continued support of our fans, year in and year out,” said Scott Peterson, Minnesota Wild Foundation Board Chair. “The Wild Foundation and its board of directors is excited to continue supporting community programs, charities and youth hockey associations that play a critical role in making our great game more accessible to all.”

The Minnesota Wild Foundation provided $481,500 in grants to the following organizations in the State of Hockey:

Children’s Minnesota Foundation received $125,000 from the proceeds of the annual Minnesota Wild Foundation Gala event to support the Children’s Minnesota Child & Family Services program. For more information visit childrensmn.org.

from the proceeds of the annual Minnesota Wild Foundation Gala event to support the Children’s Minnesota Child & Family Services program. For more information visit childrensmn.org. Down Syndrome Association of Minnesota (DSAMn) received $15,000 at the Wild Foundation’s annual Whiskey and Wine with the Wild event, held on March 9 on behalf of events hosts Freddy and Kjersten Gaudreau. DSAMn also received an additional $5,000 on behalf of Freddy Gaudreau being named recipient of the Tom Kurvers Humanitarian Award. For more information on DSAMn, please visit org.

at the Wild Foundation’s annual Whiskey and Wine with the Wild event, held on March 9 on behalf of events hosts Freddy and Kjersten Gaudreau. on behalf of Freddy Gaudreau being named recipient of the Tom Kurvers Humanitarian Award. For more information on DSAMn, please visit org. DinoMights received $40,000 in startup funds for a Brooklyn Park DinoMights chapter. DinoMights also received $25,000 t o support their annual Learn 2 Skate recruiting program that provides opportunities for kids to play hockey in addition to tutoring, mentorship and spiritual development opportunities in Minneapolis, Saint Paul and now Brooklyn Park. For more information visit dinomights.com.

in startup funds for a Brooklyn Park DinoMights chapter. o support their annual Learn 2 Skate recruiting program that provides opportunities for kids to play hockey in addition to tutoring, mentorship and spiritual development opportunities in Minneapolis, Saint Paul and now Brooklyn Park. For more information visit dinomights.com. Minnesota Youth Hockey Associations received $61,500 . 44 Minnesota youth and amateur hockey associations were invited to sell game programs at Wild home games and each received a $1,500 grant from the Wild Foundation to support their association.

. 44 Minnesota youth and amateur hockey associations were invited to sell game programs at Wild home games and each received a $1,500 grant from the Wild Foundation to support their association. Minnesota Hockey received $100,000 to support important grow the game initiatives throughout the State of Hockey including the Gear Up Minnesota Equipment Grant Program, the Little Wild Learn to Play Program, the Family Mentor Program and the Never Too Late Hockey Camp. For more information visit minnesotahockey.org.

to support important grow the game initiatives throughout the State of Hockey including the Gear Up Minnesota Equipment Grant Program, the Little Wild Learn to Play Program, the Family Mentor Program and the Never Too Late Hockey Camp. For more information visit minnesotahockey.org. CollegeBound Saint Paul received $25,000 to support its goal of providing a college savings account with $50 for each child who lives in Saint Paul and is born on or after January 1, 2020. The purpose of the program is to connect families and their children to early childhood resources as well as financial education and tools to be financially healthy to provide a pathway to a brighter future for both families and the city. For more information visit collegeboundstp.com.

to support its goal of providing a college savings account with $50 for each child who lives in Saint Paul and is born on or after January 1, 2020. The purpose of the program is to connect families and their children to early childhood resources as well as financial education and tools to be financially healthy to provide a pathway to a brighter future for both families and the city. For more information visit collegeboundstp.com. Shakopee Hockey received $10,000 to help grow the game in Shakopee, Minnesota, as part of Hockey Day Minnesota 2025. For more information visit shakopeehockey.com.

to help grow the game in Shakopee, Minnesota, as part of Hockey Day Minnesota 2025. For more information visit shakopeehockey.com. The Minnesota Boys Hockey Coaches Association (mnhockeycoach.com) and the Minnesota Girls Hockey Coaches Association (www.mghca.com) each received $15,000 to provide ice time, coach and player training and development opportunities, equipment, and assistance for player fees associated with hockey or related activities.

(mnhockeycoach.com) and the (www.mghca.com) to provide ice time, coach and player training and development opportunities, equipment, and assistance for player fees associated with hockey or related activities. On behalf of the Iowa Wild, the Wild’s AHL affiliate, the Des Moines Youth Hockey Association (dmyha.com) received $10,000 , the Gabe Fleming Memorial Hockey Scholarship Fund (www.gabeflemingmhsf.org) received $5,000 , Blank Children’s Hospital ( received $5,000 and Can Play (www.can-play.org/) received $5,000.

(dmyha.com) , the (www.gabeflemingmhsf.org) , and (www.can-play.org/) The Minnesota Alliance of Boys and Girls Clubs received $5,000 to support the Home Team Scholarship program done in partnership with all the Minnesota professional team foundations. For more information visit bgcminnesota.org.

to support the Home Team Scholarship program done in partnership with all the Minnesota professional team foundations. For more information visit bgcminnesota.org. Hockey Ministries International received the $5,000 Naegele Legacy Grant to support the development of youth hockey players in Minnesota through scholarships for summer hockey camps. For more information visit hockeyministries.org.

to support the development of youth hockey players in Minnesota through scholarships for summer hockey camps. For more information visit hockeyministries.org. The Minute Men Amateur Athletics Foundation received $5,000 to promote cultural diversity and inclusiveness through athletics. For more information visit minnesotaminutemen.com.

to promote cultural diversity and inclusiveness through athletics. For more information visit minnesotaminutemen.com. Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare received a $5,000 matching grant for the first two teams to raise $2,500 for Blaze Credit Union’s Hockey Kids4Kids, which encourages youth hockey players to use the teamwork and leadership skills they practice on the ice to come together and raise funds for kids at Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare. For more information visit hockeykids4kids.org.

In addition, $846,205 in raffle proceeds from the Minnesota Wild Foundation’s Split the Pot Raffle Program were raised by the following 31 local non-profits:

American Indian Family Center

Autism Society of Minnesota

Camp Odayin

Children's Cancer Research Fund

Crescent Cove

Minnesota Wild Blind Hockey

Minnesota Sled Hockey Association

Minnesota Wild Deaf & Hard of Hearing Hockey

Faith’s Lodge

Fraser

Friends of St. Paul Hockey

Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare

Hendrickson Foundation

Herb Brooks Foundation

Hobey Baker Memorial Award Foundation

HopeKids

Jack Jablonski Foundation

Make A Wish Minnesota

Minnesota Hockey

Minnesota Warriors Ice Hockey

Minnesota Wild Foundation

Minnesota Wild Special Hockey

Pinky Swear Foundation

Ronald McDonald House Charities - Upper Midwest

Sophie’s Squad

Special Olympics Minnesota

Twin Cities Pride

United Heroes League

US Hockey Hall of Fame Museum

Wishes & More

Women's Hockey Association of Minnesota

The Wild also worked in partnership with various non-profit organizations throughout Minnesota, donating memorabilia, merchandise and suite experiences, with a goal of raising money for programs serving underprivileged families, education and children’s healthcare, military veterans and more. Wild season ticket members also contributed hundreds of tickets through the Ticket Assist program. In total, the Wild and its season ticket members donated more than $1.1 million in items to eligible groups throughout the 2024-25 season.

In another effort to support creating a Greater State of Hockey and in alignment with the organization’s Service First philosophy, all eligible employees participated in a variety of volunteer opportunities throughout the year as part of the Heart of the Wild initiative. 124 Wild employees participated, totaling over 1,700 volunteer hours.

About the Minnesota Wild Foundation: The Minnesota Wild Foundation exists to support the game of hockey and improve the lives of families in the State of Hockey. With support from Wild players, fans and donors, the Minnesota Wild Foundation supports pediatric medical causes, serves as the largest non-member funding source for Minnesota Hockey, and provides fundraising opportunities for youth hockey associations across the state. Since its inception in 2009, the Wild Foundation has distributed $6.3 million in grants to hockey organizations and children’s medical related charities and has helped local charities raise over $8.3 million through its Split the Pot Raffle program. Together we create a Greater State of Hockey. Make a donation or learn more at www.wild.com/foundation, [email protected], or 651-602-6000. Follow the Minnesota Wild Foundation on X, Facebook and Instagram.

