SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota All Sports Alliance today announced Mason Kraft from Moorhead High School is the recipient of the 41st Annual Mr. Hockey Award given to the outstanding senior high school boys’ hockey player in the state of Minnesota. Leo Gabriel fromWhite Bear Lake High School received The Frank Brimsek Award, in recognition of Minnesota’s top senior goaltender.

The 41st annual Mr. Hockey Awards Banquet was held earlier today at the Saint Paul RiverCentre and hosted by Katie Storm. The Mr. Hockey Award is hosted, coordinated, and presented by the Minnesota All Sports Alliance. The Minnesota Wild sponsors the Mr. Hockey Awards Banquet.

The Mr. Hockey Award is selected by a panel of National Hockey League Scouts, Junior Scouts/Coaches and selected media members from around the state. Finalists for this year’s award were: Nolen Geerdes (Rogers), John Hirschfeld (St. Cloud Cathedral), Mason Jenson (Rogers), Henry Lechner (Holy Angels), Jackson Rudh (St. Thomas Academy), Boden Sampair wild p(Hill-Murray), Cooper Simpson (Shakopee), Brent Solomon (Champlin Park) and Josh Toll(Rosemount). Luke Marsalek (Holy Angels) and Charlie Stenehjem (Moorhead) were the finalists for The Frank Brimsek Award.

Aaron Jamnick (Hibbing) and Jon Ammerman (Moorhead) are the recipients of The John Mariucci Award, given to the Class A and Class AA high school coaches of the year. Joe Dziedzic is the recipient of the eighth annual Mr. Hockey Ambassador Award, given to an influential leader dedicated to the growth and development of hockey in Minnesota.

Previous Mr. Hockey Award winners are Hagen Burrows (2024), Jayson Shaugabay (2023), Max Strand (2022), Jack Peart (2021), Blake Biondi (2020), Bryce Brodzinski (2019), Sammy Walker (2018), Casey Mittelstadt (2017), Riley Tufte (2016), Jake Jaremko (2015), Avery Peterson (2014), Grant Besse (2013), Justin Kloos (2012), Kyle Rau (2011), Nick Bjugstad (2010), Nick Leddy (2009), Aaron Ness (2008), Ryan McDonagh (2007), David Fischer (2006), Brian Lee (2005), Tom Gorowsky (2004), Nate Dey (2003), Gino Guyer (2002), Marty Sertich (2001), Paul Martin (2000), Jeff Taffe (1999), John Pohl (1998), Aaron Miskovich (1997), Dave Spehar (1996), Erik Rasmussen (1995), Mike Crowley (1994), Nick Checco (1993), Brian Bonin (1992), Darby Hendrickson (1991), Joe Dziedzic (1990), Trent Klatt (1989), Larry Olimb (1988), Kris Miller (1987), George Pelawa (1986) and Tom Chorske (1985).

Previous Frank Brimsek Award winners are Kam Hendrickson (2024), Hampton Slukynsky (2023), Ben Dardis (2022), Jack Wieneke (2021), Hudson Hodges (2020), Charlie Glockner(2019), Atticus Kelly (2018), Jake Begley (2017), Nick Althaus (2016), Dyllan Lubbesmeyer (2015), Hunter Shepard (2014), David Zevnik (2013), Michael Bitzer (2012), Alex Lyon (2011), Zane Gothberg (2010), Casey O’Connor (2009), Joe Phillippi (2008), Reid Ellingson (2007), Austin Lee (2006), Alec Richards (2005), Matt Lundin (2004), Jon Anderson (2003), Josh Johnson (2002), Eric Aarnio (2001), Jake Brant (2000), Adam Laaksonen (1999), Adam Coole (1998), Kyle Kolquist (1997), Karl Goehring (1996) and Todd Kelzenberg (1995).