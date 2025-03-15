Rink Rock March 15 - Keep For Cheap

March 15 – Keep for Cheap

Keep for Cheap’s special blend of indie, country, rock, and pop has a little something for everyone. Playing what they call “prairie-rock,” the Minnesota five-piece will make you feel like a kid, then break your heart without skipping a beat. On their debut album ‘Bundle’, released June 2022, the band strives to make music that moves, with driving instrumentals and poignant lyrics that beckon you forward.