The Minnesota Wild Rink Rock Music Series is back for 2024-2025! At each Saturday home game we will feature a local artist or band live in the arena from the stage at Section 123. Each performance will include two sets: the first set during pregame beginning one hour before puck drop and the second set during the 1st Intermission.
Rink Rock March 15 - Keep For Cheap
March 15 – Keep for Cheap
Keep for Cheap’s special blend of indie, country, rock, and pop has a little something for everyone. Playing what they call “prairie-rock,” the Minnesota five-piece will make you feel like a kid, then break your heart without skipping a beat. On their debut album ‘Bundle’, released June 2022, the band strives to make music that moves, with driving instrumentals and poignant lyrics that beckon you forward.