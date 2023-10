Defenseman **Alex Goligoski** will not play tonight in Montreal after suffering a lower-body injury in practice yesterday.

Goligoski joins F **Matt Boldy** (upper body) and D **Jared Spurgeon** (upper body) on the injured list.

Minnesota is set to play at Montreal tonight at 6:00 p.m. on Bally Sports North and KFAN 100.3 FM.

