Wild at Flames | 8:00 p.m. | Scotiabank Saddledome

Wild begins a four-game road trip in the Pacific Division

120523_GameMatchUp_1920x1080
By Brandon Laxson
@Laxson_HKY Wild.com

CALGARY, AB. -- The Minnesota Wild looks to keep momentum as it faces the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Info for tonight's game against Calgary Flames:

Wild Record: 8-10-4, 20 points, 7th in Central Division

Flames Record: 10-11-3, 23 points, 4th in Pacific Division

Last Time Out

The Minnesota Wild defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 on Sunday afternoon (12/3). F Marco Rossi scored two goals in the first period, F Mats Zuccarello tallied three points (1-2=3) and G Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 28-of-29 shots in the win.

The Calgary Flames fell to the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday (12/2). F Elias Lindholm scored twice for the Flames but the Canucks were able to outlast them for the win.

What Happened Last Time?

The last time these two teams played each other was March 7, 2023 at Xcel Energy Center. After 60 minutes of scoreless play, the Flames took a 1-0 victory in the shootout. G Filip Gustavsson earned his second of back-to-back shutouts in the game, both coming against the Flames (3/4 and 3/7).

Players to Watch

  • Zuccarello sits at 599 career points and is on a nine-game point streak 
  • Lindholm ranks first for the Flames with 17 points (7-10=17) but did not practice on Monday due to illness

Recent Transactions

The Minnesota Wild recalled D Dakota Mermis from Iowa and reassigned F Vinni Lettieri to Iowa after D Zach Bogosian was injured on 12/3.

News Feed

Wild Pacific Trip Preview 120423

Wild Prepares for Pacific Conference Road Trip
Seventh Girls Hockey Weekend Recap 120423

Minnesota Wild Hosted Girls Hockey Weekend Dec. 2-3
Minnesota Wild Recalls Mermis 120423

Minnesota Wild Recalls Dakota Mermis from Iowa and Reassigns Vinni Lettieri to Iowa
Game Recap Wild vs Hawks 120323

Game Recap: Wild 4, Blackhawks 1
Minnesota Wild Nashville Predators game recap November 30

Game Recap: Wild 6, Predators 1
Prospect Report 112923

Prospect Report: Nov. 29, 2023
Minnesota Wild Announces Toy Drive 112923

Minnesota Wild to Host Toy Drive on Sunday, December 3 and Saturday, December 16
St Louis Blues Minnesota Wild game recap November 28

Game Recap: Wild 3, Blues 1
Minnesota Wild Names Dwyer Assistant Coach 112823

Minnesota Wild Names Patrick Dwyer as an Assistant Coach
Minnesota Wild Recalls Vinni Lettieri 112823

Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Vinni Lettieri from Iowa
Minnesota Wild Hires Hynes 112723

Minnesota Wild Names John Hynes Head Coach
Minnesota Wild Relieve Coaches of Duties 112723

Head Coach Dean Evason and Assistant Coach Bob Woods Relieved of Duties
Game Recap Wild at Red Wings 112623

Game Recap: Red Wings 4, Wild 1
Projected Lineup at Red Wings112623

Projected Lineup at Red Wings
Prospect Report 112523

Prospect Report: Nov. 25, 2023
Colorado Avalanche Minnesota Wild game recap November 24

Game Recap: Avalanche 3, Wild 2
Goligoski Activated from LTIR 112423

Alex Goligoski Activated from LTIR
Projected Lineup vs Avalanche 112423

Projected Lineup vs Avalanche