Wild at Flames | 8:00 p.m. | Scotiabank Saddledome

Last Time Out

The Minnesota Wild defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 on Sunday afternoon (12/3). F Marco Rossi scored two goals in the first period, F Mats Zuccarello tallied three points (1-2=3) and G Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 28-of-29 shots in the win.

The Calgary Flames fell to the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday (12/2). F Elias Lindholm scored twice for the Flames but the Canucks were able to outlast them for the win.