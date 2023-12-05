CALGARY, AB. -- The Minnesota Wild looks to keep momentum as it faces the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome.
Wild at Flames | 8:00 p.m. | Scotiabank Saddledome
Wild begins a four-game road trip in the Pacific Division
Info for tonight's game against Calgary Flames:
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 8:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome (Calgary, Alberta)
- Watch: Bally Sports North
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
Wild Record: 8-10-4, 20 points, 7th in Central Division
Flames Record: 10-11-3, 23 points, 4th in Pacific Division
Last Time Out
The Minnesota Wild defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1 on Sunday afternoon (12/3). F Marco Rossi scored two goals in the first period, F Mats Zuccarello tallied three points (1-2=3) and G Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 28-of-29 shots in the win.
The Calgary Flames fell to the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday (12/2). F Elias Lindholm scored twice for the Flames but the Canucks were able to outlast them for the win.
What Happened Last Time?
The last time these two teams played each other was March 7, 2023 at Xcel Energy Center. After 60 minutes of scoreless play, the Flames took a 1-0 victory in the shootout. G Filip Gustavsson earned his second of back-to-back shutouts in the game, both coming against the Flames (3/4 and 3/7).
Players to Watch
- Zuccarello sits at 599 career points and is on a nine-game point streak
- Lindholm ranks first for the Flames with 17 points (7-10=17) but did not practice on Monday due to illness
Recent Transactions
The Minnesota Wild recalled D Dakota Mermis from Iowa and reassigned F Vinni Lettieri to Iowa after D Zach Bogosian was injured on 12/3.