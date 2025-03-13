Preview: Wild vs. Rangers

Last Season on Wild vs. Rangers

Minnesota went 1-1-0 in the season series against the Rangers. Minnesota won the series-opening game, 5-4, in a shootout at Xcel Energy Center (11/4) and fell to the Rangers, 4-1, at Madison Square Garden in the series finale (11/9).

D Brock Faber (1-1=2) C Ryan Hartman (1-1=2) and RW Mats Zuccarello (1-1=2) had two points each. G Filip Gustavsson started the first game and stopped 1-of-4 shots faced. G Marc-André Fleury went 1-1-0 with a 2.09 GAA and a .902 SV% in two games.

RW Alexis Lafreniere (1-3=4), LW Artemi Panarin (2-2=4) and C Vincent Trocheck (1- 3=4) all had four points. D Erik Gustafsson had three points (1-2=3)…G Jonathan Quick stopped 36-of-40 shots faced in the first meeting. G Louis Domingue stopped 25-of-26 shots faced in the second game.