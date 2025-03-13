SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Wild invites the New York Rangers to Saint Paul tonight to battle it out at Xcel Energy Center. Minnesota is celebrating Pride Night tonight, featuring in-arena Pride elements and the Pride Night Ticket Pack, which includes a Pride-themed crossbody.
Preview: Wild vs. Rangers
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Thursday, March 13th at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Xcel Energy Center (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
- Tickets: Buy Now
- Additional Ticket Offers:
- Pride Ticket Pack featuring a Pride-themed crossbody bag
- Bottomless Yeti Ticket Pack featuring a Wild Yeti + unlimited fountain soda refills on game day
- Watch: FanDuel Sports North
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Rangers
Wild Record: 37-24-4, 78 points, 4th in Central Division
Rangers Record: 39-24-2, 68 points, 5th in Metropolitan Division
2023-24 Series Record: 1-1-0
All-Time Wild Record: 15-15-4 (9-7-2 at Xcel Energy Center)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
NYR
MIN
Power Play
19.4%
20.0%
Penalty Kill
82.9%
70.3%
Faceoff
53.5%
46.9%
Goals For / Games Played
3.00
2.74
Goals Against / Games Played
3.06
2.83
Last Season on Wild vs. Rangers
Minnesota went 1-1-0 in the season series against the Rangers. Minnesota won the series-opening game, 5-4, in a shootout at Xcel Energy Center (11/4) and fell to the Rangers, 4-1, at Madison Square Garden in the series finale (11/9).
D Brock Faber (1-1=2) C Ryan Hartman (1-1=2) and RW Mats Zuccarello (1-1=2) had two points each. G Filip Gustavsson started the first game and stopped 1-of-4 shots faced. G Marc-André Fleury went 1-1-0 with a 2.09 GAA and a .902 SV% in two games.
RW Alexis Lafreniere (1-3=4), LW Artemi Panarin (2-2=4) and C Vincent Trocheck (1- 3=4) all had four points. D Erik Gustafsson had three points (1-2=3)…G Jonathan Quick stopped 36-of-40 shots faced in the first meeting. G Louis Domingue stopped 25-of-26 shots faced in the second game.
Last Time Out
Minnesota ended its two-game drought with a shootout win over Colorado on Tuesday night. Zuccarello scored the lone regulation goal, assisted by C Marco Rossi and LW Matt Boldy. Zuccarello and Boldy both had successful shootout attempts to win the match; Colorado's C Nathan MacKinnon's attempt was saved by Gustavsson, and C Martin Nečas missed his attempt.
Wild Leaders Against Rangers
- LW Marcus Johansson leads Minnesota with 22 points (9- 13=22) in 37 career games against the Rangers
- LW Marcus Foligno owns 15 points (4-11=15) in 26 matches
- C Gustav Nyquist has eight points (1- 7=8) in 27 games
- Hartman (2-5=7 in 15 games) and Zuccarello (4-3=7 in eight games) have seven points each
Rangers Leaders Against Wild
- Panarin leads New York with 26 points (8-18=26) in 21 career games against the Wild
- C J.T. Miller has 18 points (10-8=18) in 22 games
- LW Chris Kreider (9-2=11 in 19 games), Trocheck (4-7=11 in 15 games) and C Mika Zibanejad (6-5=11 in 19 games) each own 11 points
Recent Transactions
3/7/25
Traded F Reese Johnson to the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for future considerations
3/6/25
Acquired F Justin Brazeau from the Boston Bruins in exchange for F Marat Khusnutdinov and F Jakub Lauko and a sixth-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft, originally acquired from Boston
3/1/25
Acquired F Gustav Nyquist from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL DraftNashville retained 50% of Nyquist’s salary
Recalled D David Jiricek from Iowa
Assigned F Marat Khusnutdinov to Iowa
Reassigned F Liam Öhgren to Iowa
2/27/25
Recalled F Brendan Gaunce from Iowa
2/26/25
Acquired F Tyler Madden from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for D Joseph Cecconi
D Travis Dermott claimed off waivers by Edmonton Oilers
On the Mend
Jonas Brodin: lower-body injury (five game missed)
Joel Eriksson Ek: lower-body injury (eight games missed)
Kirill Kaprizov: lower-body injury (16 games missed)
Connections
- Zuccarello recorded 352 points (113-239=352) in 509 games in nine seasons (2010-19) with the Rangers
- Wild Player Development Coach Derek Stepan was drafted by the Rangers in the second round (51st overall) of the 2008 NHL Draft and collected 360 points (128-232=360) in 515 games in seven seasons with New York (2010-17)
- New York Director of Player Development Jed Ortmeyer played in 39 games with Minnesota (2010-12)
- D Carson Soucy was selected by Minnesota in the fifth round (137th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft and collected 31 points (8-23=31) in 108 with the Wild (2017-18, 2109-21)
- C Jonny Brodzinkski is from Ham Lake and played three seasons at St. Cloud State University (2012-15)
- D K’Andre Miller was born in Saint Paul and played two seasons at Minnetonka High School (2014-16)
- D Will Borgen is from Moorhead and played three seasons (2015-18) at St. Cloud State and three seasons (2012-15) at Moorhead High
Fast Facts
- Minnesota is 7-2-3 in its last 12 games vs. New York
- The Wild has recorded a point in six of its last seven games at Madison Square Garden (4-1-2), out scoring the Rangers 24-19
- The Wild is 9-5-1 in its last 15 games against the Rangers in Saint Paul, with eight of those games decided by one goal
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.