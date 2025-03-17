SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Wild hits the ice yet again tonight, inviting the Kings to battle it out tonight at the Xcel Energy Center. Minnesota is 3=6=1 in its last ten and is desperately seeking a win to change the tides.
Preview: Wild vs. Kings
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Monday, March 17th at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Xcel Energy Center (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
- Road Closure Alert: A portion of W. 7th Street, between Kellogg Blvd. & N. Walnut St., will close on March 17 from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Watch: FanDuel Sports North
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Kings
Wild Record: 37-25-5, 79 points, 4th in Central Division
Kings Record: 36-20-9, 81 points, 3rd in Pacific Division
2024-25 Series Record: 0-2-0
All-Time Wild Record: 42-30-15 (23-12-8 at Xcel Energy Center)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
LAK
MIN
Power Play
15.2%
20.6%
Penalty Kill
82.4%
70.2%
Faceoff
50.6%
46.7%
Goals For / Games Played
2.83
2.70
Goals Against / Games Played
2.55
2.87
This Season on Wild vs. Kings
Los Angeles won the series-opening game, 5-1, at Xcel Energy Center (11/5) and the second game, 4-1, in Los Angeles (12/7).
D Zach Bogosian leads the Wild with two points (1-1=2). G Filip Gustavsson stopped 23-of-27 shots faced for the Wild in the first meeting. G Marc-André Fleury stopped 30-of-32 shots faced in the second game.
LW Trevor Moore (2-2=4) leads the Kings with four points. RW Alex Laferriere has three points (1-2=3). G David Rittich saved 23-of-24 shots faced to earn the win for the Kings in the first game. G Darcy Kuemper saved 22-of-23 shots faced to earn the win for Los Angeles in the second matchup.
Last Time Out
Minnesota fell 5-1 to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night. D Jake Middleton scored the lone Wild goal. Gustavsson saved 22-of-27 shots on goal.
Wild Leaders Against Kings
- RW Mats Zuccarello leads Minnesota with 18 points (5-13=18) in 30 career contests vs. Los Angeles
- LW Kirill Kaprizov has 17 points (10-7=17) in 19 games
- C Gustav Nyquist owns 15 points (5-10=15) in 26 games
- LW Marcus Johansson owns 14 points (7-7=14) in 27 games
Kings Leaders Against Wild
- C Anze Kopitar leads Los Angeles with 59 points (17- 42=59) in 67 career games vs. Minnesota
- D Drew Doughty owns 37 points (7-30=37) in 55 contests
- RW Adrian Kempe has 18 points (7-11=18) in 28 games
- LW Trevor Moore has 13 points (6-7=13) in 22 meetings
Recent Transactions
3/7/25
Traded F Reese Johnson to the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for future considerations
3/6/25
Acquired F Justin Brazeau from the Boston Bruins in exchange for F Marat Khusnutdinov and F Jakub Lauko and a sixth-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft, originally acquired from Boston
3/1/25
Acquired F Gustav Nyquist from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL DraftNashville retained 50% of Nyquist’s salary
Recalled D David Jiricek from Iowa
Assigned F Marat Khusnutdinov to Iowa
Reassigned F Liam Öhgren to Iowa
2/27/25
Recalled F Brendan Gaunce from Iowa
2/26/25
Acquired F Tyler Madden from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for D Joseph Cecconi
D Travis Dermott claimed off waivers by Edmonton Oilers
On the Mend
Jonas Brodin: lower-body injury (seven game missed)
Joel Eriksson Ek: lower-body injury (10 games missed)
Kirill Kaprizov: lower-body injury (17 games missed)
Connections
- Minnesota Goaltending Coach Frederic Chabot went 3-3-2 with a 3.14 GAA and a .891 SV% in 12 games (nine starts) with the Kings in 1997-98
- D Jake Middleton was selected by the Kings in the seventh round (210th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft
- D Brock Faber was drafted by the Kings in the second round (45th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft
- Fiala played three seasons (2019-22) with Minnesota, appearing in 215 games and tallying 186 points (79-107=186)
- Kuemper was selected by the Wild in the sixth round (161st overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft and went 41-34-14 with a 2.60 GAA, a .910 SV% and seven shutouts in 102 games (82 starts) in five seasons with Minnesota (2012-17)
- D Mikey Anderson hails from Fridley and skated one season at Hill-Murray (2013-14) and two seasons at the University of Minnesota Duluth (2017-19)
Fast Facts
- The Wild is 12-4-1 in the last 17 contests played against the Kings at Xcel Energy Center
