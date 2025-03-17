Preview: Wild vs. Kings

By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Wild hits the ice yet again tonight, inviting the Kings to battle it out tonight at the Xcel Energy Center. Minnesota is 3=6=1 in its last ten and is desperately seeking a win to change the tides.

Info for Tonight's Game:

  • When: Monday, March 17th at 7:00 p.m. CT
  • Where: Xcel Energy Center (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
  • Road Closure Alert: A portion of W. 7th Street, between Kellogg Blvd. & N. Walnut St., will close on March 17 from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m.
  • Tickets: Buy Now
  • Additional Ticket Offers: Down Syndrome Awareness Ticket Pack includes a "Be Kind" t-shirt and a post-game group photo op with Freddy Gaudreau
  • Watch: FanDuel Sports North
  • Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
  • Gamecenter: Wild vs. Kings

Wild Record: 37-25-5, 79 points, 4th in Central Division

Kings Record: 36-20-9, 81 points, 3rd in Pacific Division

2024-25 Series Record: 0-2-0

All-Time Wild Record: 42-30-15 (23-12-8 at Xcel Energy Center)

Stats Comparison

Team Stats
LAK
MIN
Power Play
15.2%
20.6%
Penalty Kill
82.4%
70.2%
Faceoff
50.6%
46.7%
Goals For / Games Played
2.83
2.70
Goals Against / Games Played
2.55
2.87

This Season on Wild vs. Kings

Los Angeles won the series-opening game, 5-1, at Xcel Energy Center (11/5) and the second game, 4-1, in Los Angeles (12/7).

D Zach Bogosian leads the Wild with two points (1-1=2). G Filip Gustavsson stopped 23-of-27 shots faced for the Wild in the first meeting. G Marc-André Fleury stopped 30-of-32 shots faced in the second game.

LW Trevor Moore (2-2=4) leads the Kings with four points. RW Alex Laferriere has three points (1-2=3). G David Rittich saved 23-of-24 shots faced to earn the win for the Kings in the first game. G Darcy Kuemper saved 22-of-23 shots faced to earn the win for Los Angeles in the second matchup.

Last Time Out

Minnesota fell 5-1 to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night. D Jake Middleton scored the lone Wild goal. Gustavsson saved 22-of-27 shots on goal.

STL at MIN | Recap

Wild Leaders Against Kings

  • RW Mats Zuccarello leads Minnesota with 18 points (5-13=18) in 30 career contests vs. Los Angeles
  • LW Kirill Kaprizov has 17 points (10-7=17) in 19 games
  • C Gustav Nyquist owns 15 points (5-10=15) in 26 games
  • LW Marcus Johansson owns 14 points (7-7=14) in 27 games

Kings Leaders Against Wild

  • C Anze Kopitar leads Los Angeles with 59 points (17- 42=59) in 67 career games vs. Minnesota
  • D Drew Doughty owns 37 points (7-30=37) in 55 contests
  • RW Adrian Kempe has 18 points (7-11=18) in 28 games
  • LW Trevor Moore has 13 points (6-7=13) in 22 meetings

Recent Transactions

3/7/25

Traded F Reese Johnson to the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for future considerations

3/6/25

Acquired F Justin Brazeau from the Boston Bruins in exchange for F Marat Khusnutdinov and F Jakub Lauko and a sixth-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft, originally acquired from Boston

3/1/25

Acquired F Gustav Nyquist from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL DraftNashville retained 50% of Nyquist’s salary

Recalled D David Jiricek from Iowa

Assigned F Marat Khusnutdinov to Iowa

Reassigned F Liam Öhgren to Iowa

2/27/25

Recalled F Brendan Gaunce from Iowa

2/26/25

Acquired F Tyler Madden from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for D Joseph Cecconi

D Travis Dermott claimed off waivers by Edmonton Oilers

To view recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.

On the Mend

Jonas Brodin: lower-body injury (seven game missed)

Joel Eriksson Ek: lower-body injury (10 games missed)

Kirill Kaprizov: lower-body injury (17 games missed)

Connections

  • Minnesota Goaltending Coach Frederic Chabot went 3-3-2 with a 3.14 GAA and a .891 SV% in 12 games (nine starts) with the Kings in 1997-98
  • D Jake Middleton was selected by the Kings in the seventh round (210th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft
  • D Brock Faber was drafted by the Kings in the second round (45th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft
  • Fiala played three seasons (2019-22) with Minnesota, appearing in 215 games and tallying 186 points (79-107=186)
  • Kuemper was selected by the Wild in the sixth round (161st overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft and went 41-34-14 with a 2.60 GAA, a .910 SV% and seven shutouts in 102 games (82 starts) in five seasons with Minnesota (2012-17)
  • D Mikey Anderson hails from Fridley and skated one season at Hill-Murray (2013-14) and two seasons at the University of Minnesota Duluth (2017-19)

Fast Facts

  • The Wild is 12-4-1 in the last 17 contests played against the Kings at Xcel Energy Center

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

