Preview: Wild vs. Kings

This Season on Wild vs. Kings

Los Angeles won the series-opening game, 5-1, at Xcel Energy Center (11/5) and the second game, 4-1, in Los Angeles (12/7).

D Zach Bogosian leads the Wild with two points (1-1=2). G Filip Gustavsson stopped 23-of-27 shots faced for the Wild in the first meeting. G Marc-André Fleury stopped 30-of-32 shots faced in the second game.

LW Trevor Moore (2-2=4) leads the Kings with four points. RW Alex Laferriere has three points (1-2=3). G David Rittich saved 23-of-24 shots faced to earn the win for the Kings in the first game. G Darcy Kuemper saved 22-of-23 shots faced to earn the win for Los Angeles in the second matchup.