Game Preview: Wild vs. Stars

092325_PreseasonGame2_2568x1444 (1)
By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild returns to the newly-renamed Grand Casino Arena for the first time in the 2025-26 NHL pre-season. The Wild is also releasing its 25th Anniversary Jersey today; jerseys will be available for sale at The Hockey Lodge at tonight's game. Follow Wild socials for the most up-to-date jersey launch information or download the Official Minnesota Wild App.

Download for iOS | Download for Android

Info for Tonight's Game:

2024-25 Series Record: 2-2-0

Last Season on Wild vs. Stars

Minnesota went 2-2-0 against Dallas. The Stars won the series-opening game, 2-1, in St. Paul (11/16), and the third meeting, 3-0, in Dallas (3/24). The Wild won the second game, 3-2, in overtime in Dallas (12/27) and the series finale, 3-2, in overtime in St. Paul (4/6).

LW Matt Boldy led Minnesota with five points (1-4=5). C Marco Rossi (1-2=3) and D Jared Spurgeon (0-3=3) had three points each. G Filip Gustavsson went 2-2-0 with a 2.02 GAA and a .934 SV% in starting all four games for the Wild.

LW Mason Marchment led Dallas with four points (3-1=4). C Wyatt Johnston (2-1=3) and D Ilya Lyubushkin (0-3=3) had three points each for Dallas. G Jake Oettinger went 2-0-2 with a 1.74 GAA, .939 SV% and one shutout in four starts.

Wild Leaders Against Stars

  • RW Vladimir Tarasenko leads the Wild with 30 points (20-10=30) in 36 career games against Dallas
  • RW Mats Zuccarello owns 24 points (5-19=24) in 29 career games
  • D Jack Johnson has 23 points (4-19=23) in 55 games…Spurgeon owns 22 points (6-16=22) in 47 contests
  • C Ryan Hartman has 16 points (8-8=16) in 34 matches

Stars Leaders Against Wild

  • C Tyler Seguin leads Dallas with 51 points (20-31=51) in 45 career games against Minnesota
  • LW Jamie Benn has 50 points (20- 39=50) in 59 games
  • RW Mikko Rantanen owns 41 points (16-25=41) in 39 games
  • C Matt Duchene has 40 points (13-27=40) in 59 career games

Recent Transactions

09/05/25
Signed F Brett Leason to a professional tryout agreement
08/22/25
Signed C Marco Rossi to a three-year contract.
08/11/25
Signed D Jack Johnson to a professional tryout agreement

To view recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.

Connections

  • Minnesota General Manager Bill Guerin recorded 159 points (72-87=159) and 337 PIM in 216 games with Dallas
  • Wild Hockey Operations Advisor Mike Modano posted 1,359 points (557-802=1,359) in 20 seasons with the North Stars/Stars organization
  • Modano won the 1999 Stanley Cup with Dallas and previously served as Executive Advisor and Alternate Governor of the Stars for two seasons (2013-15)
  • Zuccarello tallied three points (1-2=3) in two regular season games and added 11 points (4-7=11) in 13 playoff games with Dallas (2018-19)
  • Wild F Tyler Pitlick registered 39 points (2-17=39) in 127 games across two seasons (2017-19) with Dallas
  • Oettinger is from Lakeville
  • C Sam Steel tallied 28 points (10-18=28), 18 PIM and a plus-11 rating in 65 games in one season with Minnesota (2022-23)

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

9.25 MIN vs. DAL Game Notes
- 0.65 MB
Download 9.25 MIN vs. DAL Game Notes

News Feed

Wild on 7th - Episode 112: Chris Kelleher, Kirill Kaprizov, and Preseason Uncertainty

Minnesota Wild Announces New Partnership With Old National Bank

Game Preview: Wild at Stars

Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 52 Players

Goaltender Chase Wutzke Signs Entry-level Contract With Minnesota Wild

Game Preview: Wild at Jets

Minnesota Wild Welcomes Rescue Dog Paulie to the Team

Minnesota Wild and Fortra Announce New, Multi-year Partnership

Minnesota Wild Opens Training Camp September 18 at TRIA Rink

Minnesota Wild Partners With Let's Play Hockey and Minnesota Hockey for Annual Used Equipment Drive 

Wild on 7th - Episode 111: Pod-on-a-Stick

Minnesota Wild and Xcel Energy Launch Community Power Play Grant Program

Minnesota Wild and Blaze Credit Union Announce Multi-year Home Helmet Partnership

Minnesota Wild to Host Second Annual Wild Fest September 27-28

Veteran blueliner Marco Scandella retires after 784 career games

Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Brett Leason to Professional Tryout

Minnesota Wild to Host First-Ever Drive It Wild Celebrity Golf Event

Minnesota Wild to Host Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase at TRIA Rink