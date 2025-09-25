Game Preview: Wild vs. Stars

Last Season on Wild vs. Stars

Minnesota went 2-2-0 against Dallas. The Stars won the series-opening game, 2-1, in St. Paul (11/16), and the third meeting, 3-0, in Dallas (3/24). The Wild won the second game, 3-2, in overtime in Dallas (12/27) and the series finale, 3-2, in overtime in St. Paul (4/6).

LW Matt Boldy led Minnesota with five points (1-4=5). C Marco Rossi (1-2=3) and D Jared Spurgeon (0-3=3) had three points each. G Filip Gustavsson went 2-2-0 with a 2.02 GAA and a .934 SV% in starting all four games for the Wild.

LW Mason Marchment led Dallas with four points (3-1=4). C Wyatt Johnston (2-1=3) and D Ilya Lyubushkin (0-3=3) had three points each for Dallas. G Jake Oettinger went 2-0-2 with a 1.74 GAA, .939 SV% and one shutout in four starts.