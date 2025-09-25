SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild returns to the newly-renamed Grand Casino Arena for the first time in the 2025-26 NHL pre-season. The Wild is also releasing its 25th Anniversary Jersey today; jerseys will be available for sale at The Hockey Lodge at tonight's game. Follow Wild socials for the most up-to-date jersey launch information or download the Official Minnesota Wild App.
Game Preview: Wild vs. Stars
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Thursday, September 25th at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Grand Casino Arena (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
- Watch: FanDuel Sports North
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
2024-25 Series Record: 2-2-0
Last Season on Wild vs. Stars
Minnesota went 2-2-0 against Dallas. The Stars won the series-opening game, 2-1, in St. Paul (11/16), and the third meeting, 3-0, in Dallas (3/24). The Wild won the second game, 3-2, in overtime in Dallas (12/27) and the series finale, 3-2, in overtime in St. Paul (4/6).
LW Matt Boldy led Minnesota with five points (1-4=5). C Marco Rossi (1-2=3) and D Jared Spurgeon (0-3=3) had three points each. G Filip Gustavsson went 2-2-0 with a 2.02 GAA and a .934 SV% in starting all four games for the Wild.
LW Mason Marchment led Dallas with four points (3-1=4). C Wyatt Johnston (2-1=3) and D Ilya Lyubushkin (0-3=3) had three points each for Dallas. G Jake Oettinger went 2-0-2 with a 1.74 GAA, .939 SV% and one shutout in four starts.
Wild Leaders Against Stars
- RW Vladimir Tarasenko leads the Wild with 30 points (20-10=30) in 36 career games against Dallas
- RW Mats Zuccarello owns 24 points (5-19=24) in 29 career games
- D Jack Johnson has 23 points (4-19=23) in 55 games…Spurgeon owns 22 points (6-16=22) in 47 contests
- C Ryan Hartman has 16 points (8-8=16) in 34 matches
Stars Leaders Against Wild
- C Tyler Seguin leads Dallas with 51 points (20-31=51) in 45 career games against Minnesota
- LW Jamie Benn has 50 points (20- 39=50) in 59 games
- RW Mikko Rantanen owns 41 points (16-25=41) in 39 games
- C Matt Duchene has 40 points (13-27=40) in 59 career games
Recent Transactions
09/05/25
Signed F Brett Leason to a professional tryout agreement
08/22/25
Signed C Marco Rossi to a three-year contract.
08/11/25
Signed D Jack Johnson to a professional tryout agreement
Connections
- Minnesota General Manager Bill Guerin recorded 159 points (72-87=159) and 337 PIM in 216 games with Dallas
- Wild Hockey Operations Advisor Mike Modano posted 1,359 points (557-802=1,359) in 20 seasons with the North Stars/Stars organization
- Modano won the 1999 Stanley Cup with Dallas and previously served as Executive Advisor and Alternate Governor of the Stars for two seasons (2013-15)
- Zuccarello tallied three points (1-2=3) in two regular season games and added 11 points (4-7=11) in 13 playoff games with Dallas (2018-19)
- Wild F Tyler Pitlick registered 39 points (2-17=39) in 127 games across two seasons (2017-19) with Dallas
- Oettinger is from Lakeville
- C Sam Steel tallied 28 points (10-18=28), 18 PIM and a plus-11 rating in 65 games in one season with Minnesota (2022-23)
