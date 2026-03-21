SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild hosts the Dallas Stars this afternoon, hoping to regain some of the magic the Wild has made this season after losing four of the last five games.
Game Preview: Wild vs. Stars
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Saturday, March 21st at 3:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Grand Casino Arena (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
- Tickets: Buy Now
- Stream: FanDuel Sports Network
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Stars
Wild Record: 39-19-12
Stars Record: 43-15-10
2025-26 Series Record: 1-1-0
All-Time Wild Record: 40-43-13 (26-16-5 at Grand Casino Arena)
Match-up Stats
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Team Stats
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DAL
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MIN
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Power Play
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29.3%
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24.8%
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Penalty Kill
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80.6%
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79.6%
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Faceoff
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52.0%
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46.8%
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Goals For / Games Played
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3.41
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3.24
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Goals Against / Games Played
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2.66
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2.80
Last Time Out
This Season on Wild vs. Stars
Dallas won the series-opening game, 5-2, at American Airlines Center (10/14) before Minnesota won the second game, 5-2, at Grand Casino Arena (12/11).
LW Matt Boldy leads the Wild with four points (2-2=4) in the series. LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-2=3) and RW Vladimir Tarasenko (0-3=3) each own three points. G Filip Gustavsson is 1-1-0 with a 2.55 GAA and an .878 SV% in starting both games.
C Roope Hintz led the Stars with three points (1-2=3). C Wyatt Johnston (1-2=3), D Esa Lindell (1-2=3), D Miro Heiskanen (1-2=3) and C Roope Hintz (1-2=3) each own three points in the series. G Jake Oettinger is 1-1-0 with a 2.53 GAA and a .930 SV% in starting both games.
Wild Leaders Against Stars
- Tarasenko leads the Wild with 33 points (20-13=33) in 38 career games against Dallas
- RW Mats Zuccarello owns 24 points (5-19=24) in 29 career games
- D Jared Spurgeon owns 23 points (6-17=23) in 49 contests
- F Nick Foligno has 21 points (3-18=21) in 37 games
Stars Leaders Against Wild
- C Tyler Seguin leads Dallas with 52 points (20-32=52) in 46 career games against Minnesota
- LW Jamie Benn has 50 points (20-30=50) in 60 games
- RW Mikko Rantanen owns 42 points (16-26=42) in 41 games
- C Matt Duchene has 41 points (14-27=41) in 61 career games
Recent Transactions
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3/17/26
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Recalled F Hunter Haight from Iowa
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3/6/26
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Acquired F Bobby Brink from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for D David Jiříček
Acquired F Nick Foligno from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for future considerations
Traded F Vinnie Hinostroza to the Florida Panthers for future considerations
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3/5/26
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Acquired D Jeff Petry from Florida in exchange for seventh round pick in 2026 NHL Draft
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3/4/26
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Reassigned F Ben Jones to Iowa
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3/3/26
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Activated D Jonas Brodin from Injured Reserve
Reassigned F Tyler Pitlick and D Matt Kiersted to Iowa
Acquired F Michael McCarron from Nashville in exchange for a second-round pick in 2028 NHL Draft
On the Mend
Joel Eriksson Ek: lower (two games missed)
Marcus Foligno: lower body (10 games missed)
Kirill Kaprizov: lower body (one game missed)
Connections
- Minnesota General Manager Bill Guerin recorded 159 points (72-87=159) and 337 PIM in 216 games with Dallas
- Wild Hockey Operations Advisor Mike Modano posted 1,359 points (557-802=1,359) in 20 seasons with the North Stars/Stars organization. Modano won the 1999 Stanley Cup with Dallas and previously served as Executive Advisor and Alternate Governor of the Stars for two seasons (2013-15)
- Zuccarello tallied three points (1-2=3) in two regular season games and added 11 points (4-7=11) in 13 playoff games with Dallas (2018-19)
- Oettinger is from Lakeville
- C Sam Steel tallied 28 points (10-18=28), 18 PIM and a plus-11 rating in 65 games in one season with Minnesota (2022-23).
At Today's Game
- BMO Flag Bearer: Kyler Wollin (10)
- Pre-Game Ceremony: A special pre-game ceremony will be held at center ice to commemorate Jared Spurgeon's 1000th career game! The ceremony will begin at 3:00 p.m.
- Let's Play Hockey: Amy Korteum (Minnesota Wild Teacher of the Year)
- Food Item of the Game: Specialty Cocktail Cups to commemorate Jared Spurgeon's 1000th game are available for purchase at Section(s) 103, 111, 115, 202 as well as at Flynt & Kyndle and Jim Beam Bar.
- Jersey Auction: Fans can bid on special jerseys worn by the team during pre-game warmups to highlight Spurgeon's career milestone. To browse, bid, or donate, please click here.
- Retail Item of the Game: Merchandise specific to Jared Spurgeon's 1000th game will be available for purchase in the Hockey Lodge, a Fanatics Experience.
- Commemorative Ticket: A special designed commemorative ticket will be available for today's game. To purchase, please click here.
- Clothing Drive: Fans can donate new or gently used clothes for all prior to today's game at all gates. The Clothing Drive will benefit The Salvation Army.
- Red Baron Special Olympics: For each slice of Red Baron Stadium pizza sold at today's game, Red Baron will make a $2 donation to the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games.
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.