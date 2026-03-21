Game Preview: Wild vs. Stars

This Season on Wild vs. Stars

Dallas won the series-opening game, 5-2, at American Airlines Center (10/14) before Minnesota won the second game, 5-2, at Grand Casino Arena (12/11).

LW Matt Boldy leads the Wild with four points (2-2=4) in the series. LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-2=3) and RW Vladimir Tarasenko (0-3=3) each own three points. G Filip Gustavsson is 1-1-0 with a 2.55 GAA and an .878 SV% in starting both games.

C Roope Hintz led the Stars with three points (1-2=3). C Wyatt Johnston (1-2=3), D Esa Lindell (1-2=3), D Miro Heiskanen (1-2=3) and C Roope Hintz (1-2=3) each own three points in the series. G Jake Oettinger is 1-1-0 with a 2.53 GAA and a .930 SV% in starting both games.