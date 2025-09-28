Game Preview: Wild vs. Blackhawks

By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild hits the ice at Grand Casino Arena again today, hoping to defeat the Blackhawks after falling to the Stars 5-2 on Thursday night.

Info for Tonight's Game:

2024-25 Series Record: 1-1-1

All-Time Wild Record: 57-29-6 (31-12-3 at Grand Casino Arena)

Last Season on Wild vs. Blackhawks

Chicago earned a 2-1 overtime victory in the series opening game at United Center (11/10) before the Wild posted a 3-2 win in the second game in St. Paul (11/29), a 4-3 win at Grand Casino Arena in the third game (12/23), and a 4-2 victory in Chicago in the fourth meeting (1/26).

LW Matt Boldy (1-4=5) led Minnesota with five points in the season series. D Jared Spurgeon (4-0=4), LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-3=4) and LW Marcus Foligno (2-2=4) registered four points each in the season series. G Filip Gustavsson went 2-0-1 with a 2.31 GAA and a .904 SV% after starting the first, third and fourth games. G Marc-André Fleury saved 21-of-23 shots faced to earn the win for the Wild in the second game.

C Ryan Donato (2-1=3) and C Connor Bedard (1-2=3) led Chicago with three points each in the season series. G Petr Mrazek went 1-2-0 with a 2.35 GAA and a .921 SV% while making three starts for Chicago. G Arvid Soderblom 23- of-26 shots faced in the third contest for the Blackhawks

Wild Leaders Against Hawks

  • RW Vladimir Tarasenko leads the Wild with 33 points (20-13=33) in 36 career games against Chicago
  • RW Mats Zuccarello owns 25 points (8-17=25) in 27 career matches
  • Spurgeon owns 21 points (7-14=21) in 45 games
  • Kaprizov owns 16 points (6-10=16) in 13 games

Blackhawks Leaders Against Wild

  • LW Andre Burakovsky leads Chicago with 18 career points (4-14=18) in 30 games against the Wild
  • LW Teuvo Teravainen (4-10=14 in 25 games) and LW Nick Foligno (8-6=14 in 30 games) each own 14 points

Recent Transactions

09/05/25
Signed F Brett Leason to a professional tryout agreement
08/22/25
Signed C Marco Rossi to a three-year contract.
08/11/25
Signed D Jack Johnson to a professional tryout agreement

To view recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.

Connections

  • C Ryan Hartman was selected by Chicago in the first round (30th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft and collected 57 points (27-30=57) in 141 games during four seasons (2014-18) with the Blackhawks
  • C Vinnie Hinostroza is a Chicago native and was selected by Chicago in the sixth round (No. 169 overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft and collected 51 points (17-34=51) in 123 games
  • RW Ryan Donato tallied 39 points (18-21=39) in 84 games in parts of two seasons with Minnesota (2018-20)
  • D Wyatt Kaiser is from Andover and played three seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth (2020-23)
  • C Dominic Toninato is from Duluth and played collegiately at the University of Minnesota -Duluth
  • D Sam Rinzel is from Chanhassen and played collegiately at the University of Minnesota
  • C Oliver Moore is from Mounds View and played collegiately at the University of Minnesota
  • RW Joey Anderson is from Roseville and played collegiately for the University of Minnesota - Duluth
  • Chicago LW Nick Foligno is the older brother of Wild LW Marcus Foligno

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota’s 57 all-time wins against Chicago are its third-most against an opponent
  • The Wild has earned points in 16 consecutive meetings (15-0-1) against the Blackhawks dating back to 2/4/20
  • Minnesota has earned a point in 11 consecutive games played at Grand Casino Arena (10-0-1) dating back to 2/10/18
  • The Wild has earned points in eight consecutive games played at United Center (6-0-1) since 1/21/22
  • In 2015-16, the Wild became the first team to win every game in a season series of at least five contests against Chicago since the Boston Bruins went 8-0-0 in 1938-39

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

9.28 MIN vs. Chicago Game Notes
- 0.77 MB
