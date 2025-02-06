SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Wild returns to home ice tonight, following three consecutive shutouts on the road; one for Minnesota (1/30/25 at Canadiens, 4-0) and two against (2/1/25 at Senators, 0-6, and 2/4/25 at Bruins, 0-3).
Preview: Wild vs. Hurricanes
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Thursday, February 6th at 6:30 p.m. CT
- Where: Xcel Energy Center (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
- Tickets: Buy Now
- Additional Ticket Offers: Women of the North: Paint and Sip Ticket Pack
- Watch: FanDuel Sports North
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Canes
Wild Record: 31-19-4, 66 points, 3rd in Central Division
Canes Record: 32-18-4, 68 points, 2nd in Metropolitan Division
2024-25 Series Record: 1-0-0
All-Time Wild Record: 17-11-7 (11-4-4 at Xcel Energy Center)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
CAR
MIN
Power Play
19.9%
18.8%
Penalty Kill
85.4%
70.8%
Faceoff
52.7%
47.2%
Goals For / Games Played
3.26
2.83
Goals Against / Games Played
2.72
2.83
Last Time Out
The Wild was shut out 0-3 by the Bruins on Tuesday night. G Marc-André Fleury saved 32-of-34 shots on goal.
This Season on Wild vs. Hurricanes
The Wild won the series-opening game, 4-0, in Raleigh.
C Marco Rossi led Minnesota with a career-high four assists (0-4=4), while LW Matt Boldy (1-2=3) and RW Mats Zuccarello (2-1=3) each notched three points. G Filip Gustavsson saved all 18 shots faced to earn the shutout victory for the Wild.
G Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 23-of-26 shots faced for Carolina.
Wild Leaders Against Hurricanes
- RW Mats Zuccarello leads the Wild with 37 points (11- 26=37) in 39 career games against the Hurricanes
- D Zach Bogosian has 20 points (3-17=20) in 46 games
- LW Marcus Johansson owns 18 points (7-11=18) in 43 games
- D Jared Spurgeon has 14 points (1-13=14) in 17 contests
Canes Leaders Against Wild
- RW Mikko Rantanen leads Carolina with 39 points (16-23=39) in 36 career games against Minnesota
- D Brent Burns owns 29 points (9-20=29) in 44 contests
- LW Taylor Hall has 23 points (8-15=23) in 30 games
- C Sebatian Aho has 16 points (6-10=16) in 15 games
Recent Transactions
2/4/25
Activated D Jonas Brodin from Long-Term Injured Reserve and F Marcus Johansson from Injured Reserve
2/3/25
Traded F Sammy Walker to the Utah Hockey Club for future considerations
2/2/25
Placed F Kirill Kaprizov on Long-Term Injured Reserve (Retroactive to 1/26/25)
1/29/25
Recalled F Ben Jones from Iowa
1/28/25
Placed D Jonas Brodin on Long-Term Injured Reserve and F Kirill Kaprizov on Injured Reserve
On the Mend
Kirill Kaprizov: lower-body injury (four game missed)
Connections
- Burns was drafted by Minnesota in the first round (20th overall) of the 2003 NHL Draft and tallied 183 points (55-128=183) and 325 PIM in 453 games (2003-11) with the Wild
- C Tyson Jost tallied nine points (2-7=9) and 15 PIM in 33 games over a span of two seasons with Minnesota (2021-23)
- Wild Assistant Coach Patrick Dwyer recorded 93 points (42- 51=93) in 416 games (2008-15) with Carolina
- Wild Player Development Coach Derek Stepan tallied 30 points (14-16=30) in 131 games for the Hurricanes (2021-23)
Fast Facts
- Minnesota is 5-2-0 in its last seven games against Carolina since 2/12/22
- The Wild has earned a point in nine of its last 10 home games against the Hurricanes (7-1-2) and is 10-3-2 in its last 15 home games, scoring three-plus goals in 13 of those contests
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.