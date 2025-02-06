Preview: Wild vs. Hurricanes

By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Wild returns to home ice tonight, following three consecutive shutouts on the road; one for Minnesota (1/30/25 at Canadiens, 4-0) and two against (2/1/25 at Senators, 0-6, and 2/4/25 at Bruins, 0-3).

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 31-19-4, 66 points, 3rd in Central Division

Canes Record: 32-18-4, 68 points, 2nd in Metropolitan Division

2024-25 Series Record: 1-0-0

All-Time Wild Record: 17-11-7 (11-4-4 at Xcel Energy Center)

Stats Comparison

Team Stats
CAR
MIN
Power Play
19.9%
18.8%
Penalty Kill
85.4%
70.8%
Faceoff
52.7%
47.2%
Goals For / Games Played
3.26
2.83
Goals Against / Games Played
2.72
2.83

Last Time Out

The Wild was shut out 0-3 by the Bruins on Tuesday night. G Marc-André Fleury saved 32-of-34 shots on goal.

MIN at BOS | Recap

This Season on Wild vs. Hurricanes

The Wild won the series-opening game, 4-0, in Raleigh.

C Marco Rossi led Minnesota with a career-high four assists (0-4=4), while LW Matt Boldy (1-2=3) and RW Mats Zuccarello (2-1=3) each notched three points. G Filip Gustavsson saved all 18 shots faced to earn the shutout victory for the Wild.

G Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 23-of-26 shots faced for Carolina.

Wild Leaders Against Hurricanes

  • RW Mats Zuccarello leads the Wild with 37 points (11- 26=37) in 39 career games against the Hurricanes
  • D Zach Bogosian has 20 points (3-17=20) in 46 games
  • LW Marcus Johansson owns 18 points (7-11=18) in 43 games
  • D Jared Spurgeon has 14 points (1-13=14) in 17 contests

Canes Leaders Against Wild

  • RW Mikko Rantanen leads Carolina with 39 points (16-23=39) in 36 career games against Minnesota
  • D Brent Burns owns 29 points (9-20=29) in 44 contests
  • LW Taylor Hall has 23 points (8-15=23) in 30 games
  • C Sebatian Aho has 16 points (6-10=16) in 15 games

Recent Transactions

2/4/25

Activated D Jonas Brodin from Long-Term Injured Reserve and F Marcus Johansson from Injured Reserve

2/3/25

Traded F Sammy Walker to the Utah Hockey Club for future considerations

2/2/25

Placed F Kirill Kaprizov on Long-Term Injured Reserve (Retroactive to 1/26/25)

1/29/25

Recalled F Ben Jones from Iowa

1/28/25

Placed D Jonas Brodin on Long-Term Injured Reserve and F Kirill Kaprizov on Injured Reserve

To view recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.

On the Mend

Kirill Kaprizov: lower-body injury (four game missed)

Connections

  • Burns was drafted by Minnesota in the first round (20th overall) of the 2003 NHL Draft and tallied 183 points (55-128=183) and 325 PIM in 453 games (2003-11) with the Wild
  • C Tyson Jost tallied nine points (2-7=9) and 15 PIM in 33 games over a span of two seasons with Minnesota (2021-23)
  • Wild Assistant Coach Patrick Dwyer recorded 93 points (42- 51=93) in 416 games (2008-15) with Carolina
  • Wild Player Development Coach Derek Stepan tallied 30 points (14-16=30) in 131 games for the Hurricanes (2021-23)

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota is 5-2-0 in its last seven games against Carolina since 2/12/22
  • The Wild has earned a point in nine of its last 10 home games against the Hurricanes (7-1-2) and is 10-3-2 in its last 15 home games, scoring three-plus goals in 13 of those contests

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

2.6 MIN vs CAR Game Notes
- 0.89 MB
Download 2.6 MIN vs CAR Game Notes

