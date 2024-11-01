Preview: Wild vs. Lightning

This Season on Wild vs. Bolts

Minnesota won the series-opening game, 4-2, in Tampa (10/24).

LW Kirill Kaprizov led the Wild with three points (2-1=3). LW Matt Boldy recorded two points (1-1=2). C Joel Eriksson Ek (1-0=1) also scored for Minnesota. G Marc-André Fleury saved 24-of-26 shots faced to earn the win for the Wild.

LW Brandon Hagel (1-0=1) and RW Nikita Kucherov (1-0=1) scored for the Lightning. G Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 14-of-17 shots faced for Tampa Bay.