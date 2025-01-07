ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild remains undefeated in 2025 as the team hits home ice in St. Paul against the St. Louis Blues tonight. The Wild shut Carolina out on Saturday night, 4-0.
Preview: Wild vs. Blues
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Tuesday, January 7 at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Xcel Energy Center (St. Paul, Minnesota)
- Tickets: Buy Now
- Watch: FanDuel Sports North
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Blues
Wild Record: 25-11-4, 52 points, 2nd in Central Division
Hurricanes Record: 19-18-4, 42 points, 5th in Central Division
2024-25 Series Record: 2-0-0
All-Time Wild Record: 43-34-21 (26-14-9 at Xcel Energy Center)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
STL
MIN
Power Play
17.2%
19.0%
Penalty Kill
73.3%
71.4%
Faceoff
48.9%
48.0%
Goals For / Games Played
2.76
2.98
Goals Against / Games Played
3.00
2.63
This Season on Wild vs. Blues
The Wild won the series-opening game, 4-1, at Enterprise Center (10/15) and the second contest, 4-2, in St. Louis (11/19).
LW Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota with four points (2-2=4). D Jonas Brodin (1-1=2), D Brock Faber (0-2=2), C Ryan Hartman (2-0=2) and C Marco Rossi (1-1=2) each own two points. G Filip Gustavsson has started both games for the Wild, posting a 2-0-0 record with a 1.50 GAA and .942 SV%, while also scoring the first goal of his hockey career, a power-play goal in the first meeting, to become the first goaltender in franchise history to find the net.
C Zack Bolduc leads St. Louis with two points (0-2=1). G Jordan Binnington has started both contests for the Blues and owns a 0-2-0 record with a 3.03 GAA and a .887 SV%.
Wild Leaders Against Blues
- RW Mats Zuccarello leads the Wild with 21 points (7-14=21) in 32 career games against St. Louis
- Hartman owns 20 points (13-7=20) in 35 contests
- Kaprizov has 17 points (8-9=17) in 19 games
- Brodin (5-11=16 in 48 games) and D Jared Spurgeon (4-12=16 in 52 games) each own 16 points
Blues Leaders Against Wild
- C Brayden Schenn leads St. Louis with 28 career points (10- 18=28) in 38 career games against the Wild
- LW Brandon Saad owns 27 points (14-13=27) in 48 contests
- C Jordan Kyrou has 22 points (11-11=22) in 21 games
- D Nick Leddy owns 21 points (3-18=21) in 38 games
Recent Transactions
1/6/25
Recalled F Travis Boyd (emergency), F Brendan Gaunce (emergency) and D Carson Lambos (regular) from Iowa
1/1/25
Recalled F Brendan Gaunce and D Carson Lambos from Iowa
Placed F Kirill Kaprizov on Injured Reserve
12/30/24
Reassigned F Brendan Gaunce to Iowa
12/26/24
Recalled F Brendan Gaunce and F Devin Shore from Iowa
Injury Report
Kirill Kaprizov: lower-body injury (five games missed)
Jakub Lauko: lower-body injury (nine games missed)
Jake Middleton: upper-body injury (10 games missed)
Jared Spurgeon: lower-body injury (two games missed)
Devon Shore: illness (one game missed)
Connections
- Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin registered 47 points (28-19=47) in 61 contests with the Blues in 2006-07
- D Justin Faulk is from South Saint Paul and played one season at the University of Minnesota Duluth (2010-11)
- Leddy hails from Eden Prairie and was selected by Minnesota in the first round (16th overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft
- D Scott Perunovich is from Hibbing and played three seasons (2017-20) at the University of Minnesota Duluth
- C Oskar Sundqvist recorded seven points (3-4=7) in 15 games with Minnesota in 2022-23
- D Ryan Suter recorded 369 points (55-314=369) in 656 games in nine seasons with the Wild (2012-21)
Fast Facts
- The Wild topped the Blues in the 2015 First Round, clinching the series with a Game 6 win in Saint Paul – marking the first time in franchise history Minnesota won a playoff series on home ice
- The Blues defeated the Wild in the 2017 First Round and 2022 First Round
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.