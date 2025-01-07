Preview: Wild vs. Blues

This Season on Wild vs. Blues

The Wild won the series-opening game, 4-1, at Enterprise Center (10/15) and the second contest, 4-2, in St. Louis (11/19).

LW Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota with four points (2-2=4). D Jonas Brodin (1-1=2), D Brock Faber (0-2=2), C Ryan Hartman (2-0=2) and C Marco Rossi (1-1=2) each own two points. G Filip Gustavsson has started both games for the Wild, posting a 2-0-0 record with a 1.50 GAA and .942 SV%, while also scoring the first goal of his hockey career, a power-play goal in the first meeting, to become the first goaltender in franchise history to find the net.

C Zack Bolduc leads St. Louis with two points (0-2=1). G Jordan Binnington has started both contests for the Blues and owns a 0-2-0 record with a 3.03 GAA and a .887 SV%.