Preview: Wild vs. Flyers

This Season on Wild vs. Flyers

Philadelphia won the series-opening game, 7-5, at Wells Fargo Center (10/26). Eriksson Ek (1-1=2), LW Marcus Foligno (2-0=2) and LW Kirill Kaprizov (0-2=2) led the Wild with two points each. D Brock Faber (1-0=1) and Middleton (1-0=1) also scored for Minnesota. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 16-of-22 shots faced for the Wild.

C Sean Couturier (3-2=5) and RW Travis Konecny (1-4=5) led the Flyers with five points each. D Nick Seeler (1-1=2), RW Matvei Michkov (1-1=2), D Rasmus Ristolainen (1-1=2) and RW Owen Tippett (0- 2=2) each recorded multi-point games. G Samuel Ersson saved 21-of-26 shots faced to earn the win for Philadelphia.