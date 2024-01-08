Preview: Wild vs Stars

Minnesota plays Dallas in home-and-home series to start week

010824_GameMatchUp_1920x1080
By Brandon Laxson
@Laxson_HKY Wild.com

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild will play Central Division rival Dallas Stars tonight at home and Wednesday on the road to close out the regular season series.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Info for Wednesday's Game:

  • When: Wednesday, January 10 at 6:30 p.m. CT
  • Where: American Airlines Center (Dallas, Texas)
  • Watch: TNT
  • Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
  • Gamecenter: Wild at Stars

Wild Record: 17-17-4, 38 points, 7th in Central Division

Stars Record: 22-11-5, 49 points, 3rd in Central Division

2023-24 Series Record: 0-1-0

Wild vs. Stars All-Time Record:  37-38-13 (24-14-5 at Xcel Energy Center, 13-24-8 at Dallas)

Stats Comparison

Team Stats
DAL
MIN
Power Play
22.9%
19.0%
Penalty Kill
85.0%
72.7%
Faceoff
53.6%
46.2%
Goals For / Games Played
3.58
2.97
Goals Against / Games Played
3.13
3.18
Last 10 Games
5-3-2
5-5-0

Last Time Out

The Wild defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets in overtime, 4-3, on Saturday night (1/6) at Nationwide Arena. F Matt Boldy recorded two goals (2-1=3), F Marcus Johansson scored to tie the game late in the third and F Marco Rossi scored to secure the win. D Brock Faber recorded three assists in the game. G Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 25-of-28 shots faced (.893 SV%) to tie him with Patrick Roy for second most wins by an NHL goalie (551).

The Stars lost to the Nashville Predators, 4-3, on Saturday night at home. Forwards Tyler Seguin, Jamie Benn (PPG) and Jamie Robertson scored for Dallas. G Scott Wedgewood made 18-of-22 saves (.818 SV%) in net for the Stars.

What Happened Last Time?

The Wild lost to the Stars, 8-3, at Xcel Energy Center on Nov. 12. Forwards Brandon Duhaime, Vinni Lettieri and Mats Zuccarello scored for Minnesota. Fleury made 29-of-37 saves (.784 SV%) in net for the Wild. 

Forwards Joe Pavelski (PPG), Radek Faksa (SHG), Duchene, Wyatt Johnston (PPG, SHG), Evgenii Dadonov (PPG) and Robertson (PPG x2) scored for Dallas. G Jake Oettinger stopped 23-of-26 shots faced (.885 SV%) for the Stars.

Players to Watch

  • Fleury currently sits at 551 career wins and needs one win to pass Patrick Roy for second-most in NHL history
  • Boldy is eighth in the NHL with 12 goals scored since Nov. 28
  • Faber leads all NHL rookies with 24:47 TOI per game and 69 blocked shots, is T-1st with a plus-9 rating, second with 17 assists and T-6th with 19 points (2-17=19)
    • Second among rookie defensemen in scoring
    • Ninth among all NHL skaters in TOI/game
    • Recorded the first three-assist and three-point game of his career at CBJ (1/6)
  • Rossi, among NHL rookies, is T-1st in game-winning goals (two), second in goals (12), T-2nd in points (11-13=24), T-3rd in plus-minus rating (plus-8) and is fourth in shots on goal (76)
    • Tallied the first overtime goal of his career at Columbus (1/6)
  • F Mason Marchment has nine points (3-6=9) in his last four games played
  • F Roope Hintz has scored four goals in his last five games played
  • F Matt Duchene has six assists in his last four games
  • Robertson leads Dallas in points and assists (13-26=39)

Recent Transactions

The Wild recalled G Jesper Wallstedt from Iowa and reassigned G Zane McIntyre to Iowa (1/7).

To view more recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.

Injury Report

PLAYER
INJURY
STATUS
F Marcus Foligno
Lower Body
Day-to-Day
F Vinni Lettieri
Lower Body
Injured Reserve
F Kirill Kaprizov
Upper Body
Injured Reserve
D Jared Spurgeon
Undisclosed
Injured Reserve
G Filip Gustavsson
Upper Body
Injured Reserve
Jonas Brodin
Upper Body
Long-Term Injured Reserve

To view Minnesota's full Injury Report, visit wild.com/injury.

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota is 21-15-5 in the last 10 seasons (2013-23) against Dallas
  • The Wild is 5-4-1 in the last 10 games against the Stars at Xcel Energy Center
  • Minnesota has points in 11 of the last 20 games (9-9-2) played at American Airlines Center
  • Minnesota was defeated by Dallas in six games in the 2016 and 2023 First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Connections

  • Minnesota General Manager Bill Guerin recorded 159 points (72-87=159) and 337 PIM in 216 games with Dallas
  • D Alex Goligoski recorded 187 points (32-155=187) in 385 games in parts of six seasons with the Stars (2011-16)
  • Zuccarello tallied three points (1-2=3) in two regular season games and added 11 points (4-7=11) in 13 playoff games with Dallas (2018-19)
  • Oettinger is from Lakeville
  • D Ryan Suter recorded 369 points (55-314=369) in 656 games during nine seasons with the Wild (2012-21)
  • F Sam Steel tallied 28 points (10-18=28), 18 PIM and a plus-11 rating in 65 games in one season with Minnesota (2022-23).

Game Notes

For more information on tonight's tilt, check out the game notes below.

1.8 MIN vs. DAL Game Notes
- 1.52 MB
Download 1.8 MIN vs. DAL Game Notes

News Feed

Minnesota Wild Recalls Jesper Wallstedt from Iowa 010724

Minnesota Wild Recalls Goaltender Jesper Wallstedt from Iowa
Minnesota Wild Columbus Blue Jackets game recap January 6

Game Recap: Wild 4, Blue Jackets 3
Game Preview Minnesota Wild at Columbus Blue Jackets 010624

Preview: Wild at Blue Jackets
Minnesota Wild Activates Mats Zuccarello 010524

Zuccarello Activated from Injured Reserve
Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Adam Raska from Iowa 010524

Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Adam Raska from Iowa 
Tampa Bay Lightning Minnesota Wild game recap January 4

Game Recap: Lightning 4, Wild 1
Kirill Kaprizov to Represent Minnesota Wild at 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend 010424

Kirill Kaprizov to Represent Minnesota Wild at 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend Feb. 1-3
Game Preview Minnesota Wild vs Tampa Bay Lightning 010424

Preview: Wild vs. Lightning
Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Daemon Hunt from Iowa 010324

Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Daemon Hunt from Iowa
Prospect Report 010324

Prospect Report: Jan. 3, 2024
Injury Report Kirill Kaprizov 010324

Injury Report: Kirill Kaprizov
Calgary Flames Minnesota Wild game recap January 2

Game Recap: Flames 3, Wild 1
Injury Report Vinni Lettieri 123123

Injury Report: Vinni Lettieri
MINNESOTA WILD RECALLS FORWARD SAMMY WALKER FROM IOWA 010224

Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Sammy Walker from Iowa
Injury Report Kirill Kaprizov Filip Gustavsson 010224

Injury Report: Kaprizov & Gustavsson
Game Preview Wild vs Calgary Flames 010224

Preview: Wild vs. Flames
Winnipeg Jets Minnesota Wild game recap December 31

Game Recap: Jets 3, Wild 2
Minnesota Wild Winnipeg Jets game recap December 30

Game Recap: Jets 4, Wild 2