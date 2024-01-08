Preview: Wild vs Stars

Last Time Out

The Wild defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets in overtime, 4-3, on Saturday night (1/6) at Nationwide Arena. F Matt Boldy recorded two goals (2-1=3), F Marcus Johansson scored to tie the game late in the third and F Marco Rossi scored to secure the win. D Brock Faber recorded three assists in the game. G Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 25-of-28 shots faced (.893 SV%) to tie him with Patrick Roy for second most wins by an NHL goalie (551).

The Stars lost to the Nashville Predators, 4-3, on Saturday night at home. Forwards Tyler Seguin, Jamie Benn (PPG) and Jamie Robertson scored for Dallas. G Scott Wedgewood made 18-of-22 saves (.818 SV%) in net for the Stars.