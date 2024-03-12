Preview: Wild vs. Coyotes

Minnesota takes on Arizona in the second-of-three at home

031224_GameMatchUp_1920x1080
By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild plays the middle match in a three-game homestand tonight against the Arizona Coyotes, as the Wild fight for every point to make the playoffs.

Info for Today's Game:

Wild Record: 31-27-7, 69 points, T-5th in Central Division

Coyotes Record: 26-34-5, 57 points, 7th in Central Division

2023-24 Series Record: 2-1

Wild vs. Yotes All-Time Record: 49-28-6 (24-13-3 at Xcel Energy Center)

Stats Comparison

Team Stats
ARI
MIN
Power Play
22.6%
21.9%
Penalty Kill
75.8%
74.2%
Faceoff
45.8%
47.0%
Goals For / Games Played
2.92
3.09
Goals Against / Games Played
3.35
3.28
Last 10 Games
3-6-1
5-4-1

Last Time Out

Matt Boldy scored his 24th goal of the season in overtime to give the Wild a 4-3 win over Nashville. D Jonas Brodin, LW Kirill Kaprizov and RW Ryan Hartman also scored for Minnesota. In a rare overtime move to put another attacker on the ice, Coach Hynes pulled G Marc-Andre Fleury to secure the extra point.

The Coyotes fell to the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday, 7-4 at United Center. LW Clayton Keller scored two, with RW Nick Schmaltz and RW Dylan Guenther each netting one. G Connor Ingram made 34-of-40 shots attempted for a %SV of .850.

Previously on Wild vs. Coyotes

Minnesota is 2-1-0 against Arizona this season. The Coyotes won the series-opening game, 6-0, at Xcel Energy Center (1/13). The Wild earned a 3-1 victory at Mullett Arena (2/14) in the second contest and a 5-2 win at Mullett Arena (3/7) in the third game.

C Joel Eriksson Ek (2-2=4) leads Minnesota with four points in three games. RW Mats Zuccarello (0-3=3) owns three assists in three games. Fleury is 2-0-0 with a 1.57 and a 9.39 SV% in three games (two starts) for Minnesota. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 13-of-18 shots faced in the first meeting.

Keller (3-1=4 in three games) and C Jack McBain (0-4=4 in three games) lead Arizona with four points each. C Nick Bjugstad (3-0=3) has three goals in two games played, all scored in the first meeting. Ingram is 1-1-0 with a 1.20 GAA and a .971 SV% in two starts for the Coyotes. G Karel Vejmelka is 0-1-0 with a 3.14 GAA and a .897 SV% in two games (one start).

Players to Watch

  • Zuccarello leads the Wild with 28 points (7-21=28) in 30 career games against the Coyotes
  • LW Kirill Kaprizov owns 22 points (10-12=22) in 17 contests
  • LW Marcus Foligno has 17 points (9-8=17) in 28 games
  • Eriksson Ek owns 17 points (6-11=17) in 26 matches
  • Keller leads Arizona with 20 points (10-10=20) in 26 career games against the Wild
  • Schmaltz owns 18 points (3-15=18) in 29 matches
  • LW Lawson Crouse (5-3=8 in 26 games), McBain (2-6=8 in eight games) and C Barrett Hayton (2-6=8 in nine games) all have eight points.

Recent Transactions - Trade Deadline Moves

- Acquired F Dmitry Ovchinnikov and a fourth-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for F Connor Dewar (3/8)

- Acquired F Luke Toporowski and a conditional sixth-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft from the Boston Bruins in exchange for F Pat Maroon (3/8)

- Acquired F Turner Elson from the New York Rangers in exchange for F Nic Petan (3/8)

- Acquired a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for F Brandon Duhaime (3/7)

To view more recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.

Injury Report

PLAYER
INJURY
STATUS
D Jake Middleton
Upper Body
Day-to-Day
F Marcus Johansson
Upper Body
Injured Reserve
D Jared Spurgeon
Upper & Lower
Out for Season

To view Minnesota's full Injury Report, visit wild.com/injury.

Connections

  • D Alex Goligoski collected 152 points (28-124=152) in 362 games during five seasons with the Coyotes (2016-21)
  • Bjugstad is a Minneapolis native and played three seasons at the University of Minnesota (2010-13)
  • C Travis Boyd is from Hopkins and played four seasons at the University of Minnesota (2011-15)
  • C Logan Cooley played one season at the Universoty of Minnesota (2022-23)
  • McBain was selected by the Wild in the third round (63rd overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.

Fast Facts

  • Minnesota’s 49 all-time wins against Arizona are fifth-most against an opponent
  • The Wild is 13-4-1 against the Coyotes since the start of the 2020 season
  • Minnesota is 29-9-4 against Arizona since the start of the 2012-13 season, including a 12-game point streak (9-0-3, 1/9/14-2/8/18) - the longest point streak in franchise history vs. an opponent

Game Notes

For more information on this afternoon's matchup, check out the game notes below.

3.12 MIN vs. ARI Game Notes
- 1.11 MB
Download 3.12 MIN vs. ARI Game Notes

News Feed

Bally Sports North Hosting "Greater State of Hockey" Broadcast Auction

Game Recap: Wild 4, Predators 3

Projected Lineup vs. Nashville Predators

Preview: Wild vs. Predators

Game Recap: Avs 2, Wild 1

Minnesota Wild Acquires a Fourth-Round Pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and Dmitry Ovchinnikov in Exchange for Connor Dewar

Minnesota Wild to Hold Pride Night on Tuesday, March 12

Minnesota Wild Acquires Luke Toporowski and a Conditional 2026 Draft Pick from the Boston Bruins in Exchange for Pat Maroon

Minnesota Wild Acquires Turner Elson from the New York Rangers in Exchange for Nic Petan

Preview: Wild at Avalanche

Game Recap: Wild 5, Coyotes 2

Minnesota Wild Acquires 2026 Third-Round Draft Pick from the Colorado Avalanche in Exchange for Brandon Duhaime

Minnesota Wild Recalls Adam Beckman from Iowa

Preview: Wild at Coyotes

Prospect Report: March 6, 2024

Minnesota Wild Signs Zach Bogosian to Contract Extension

Minnesota Wild to Hold Diversified Hockey Celebration on Sunday, March 10

Top Prospect Jesper Wallstedt Growing Through Ups and Downs of Sophomore Season