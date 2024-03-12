SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild plays the middle match in a three-game homestand tonight against the Arizona Coyotes, as the Wild fight for every point to make the playoffs.
Preview: Wild vs. Coyotes
Minnesota takes on Arizona in the second-of-three at home
Info for Today's Game:
- When: Tuesday, March 12 at 7:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Xcel Energy Center (St. Paul, Minnesota)
- Watch: Bally Sports North
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Yotes
Wild Record: 31-27-7, 69 points, T-5th in Central Division
Coyotes Record: 26-34-5, 57 points, 7th in Central Division
2023-24 Series Record: 2-1
Wild vs. Yotes All-Time Record: 49-28-6 (24-13-3 at Xcel Energy Center)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
ARI
MIN
Power Play
22.6%
21.9%
Penalty Kill
75.8%
74.2%
Faceoff
45.8%
47.0%
Goals For / Games Played
2.92
3.09
Goals Against / Games Played
3.35
3.28
Last 10 Games
3-6-1
5-4-1
Last Time Out
Matt Boldy scored his 24th goal of the season in overtime to give the Wild a 4-3 win over Nashville. D Jonas Brodin, LW Kirill Kaprizov and RW Ryan Hartman also scored for Minnesota. In a rare overtime move to put another attacker on the ice, Coach Hynes pulled G Marc-Andre Fleury to secure the extra point.
The Coyotes fell to the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday, 7-4 at United Center. LW Clayton Keller scored two, with RW Nick Schmaltz and RW Dylan Guenther each netting one. G Connor Ingram made 34-of-40 shots attempted for a %SV of .850.
Previously on Wild vs. Coyotes
Minnesota is 2-1-0 against Arizona this season. The Coyotes won the series-opening game, 6-0, at Xcel Energy Center (1/13). The Wild earned a 3-1 victory at Mullett Arena (2/14) in the second contest and a 5-2 win at Mullett Arena (3/7) in the third game.
C Joel Eriksson Ek (2-2=4) leads Minnesota with four points in three games. RW Mats Zuccarello (0-3=3) owns three assists in three games. Fleury is 2-0-0 with a 1.57 and a 9.39 SV% in three games (two starts) for Minnesota. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 13-of-18 shots faced in the first meeting.
Keller (3-1=4 in three games) and C Jack McBain (0-4=4 in three games) lead Arizona with four points each. C Nick Bjugstad (3-0=3) has three goals in two games played, all scored in the first meeting. Ingram is 1-1-0 with a 1.20 GAA and a .971 SV% in two starts for the Coyotes. G Karel Vejmelka is 0-1-0 with a 3.14 GAA and a .897 SV% in two games (one start).
Players to Watch
- Zuccarello leads the Wild with 28 points (7-21=28) in 30 career games against the Coyotes
- LW Kirill Kaprizov owns 22 points (10-12=22) in 17 contests
- LW Marcus Foligno has 17 points (9-8=17) in 28 games
- Eriksson Ek owns 17 points (6-11=17) in 26 matches
- Keller leads Arizona with 20 points (10-10=20) in 26 career games against the Wild
- Schmaltz owns 18 points (3-15=18) in 29 matches
- LW Lawson Crouse (5-3=8 in 26 games), McBain (2-6=8 in eight games) and C Barrett Hayton (2-6=8 in nine games) all have eight points.
Recent Transactions - Trade Deadline Moves
- Acquired F Dmitry Ovchinnikov and a fourth-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for F Connor Dewar (3/8)
- Acquired F Luke Toporowski and a conditional sixth-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft from the Boston Bruins in exchange for F Pat Maroon (3/8)
- Acquired F Turner Elson from the New York Rangers in exchange for F Nic Petan (3/8)
- Acquired a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for F Brandon Duhaime (3/7)
To view more recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.
Injury Report
PLAYER
INJURY
STATUS
D Jake Middleton
Upper Body
Day-to-Day
F Marcus Johansson
Upper Body
Injured Reserve
D Jared Spurgeon
Upper & Lower
Out for Season
Connections
- D Alex Goligoski collected 152 points (28-124=152) in 362 games during five seasons with the Coyotes (2016-21)
- Bjugstad is a Minneapolis native and played three seasons at the University of Minnesota (2010-13)
- C Travis Boyd is from Hopkins and played four seasons at the University of Minnesota (2011-15)
- C Logan Cooley played one season at the Universoty of Minnesota (2022-23)
- McBain was selected by the Wild in the third round (63rd overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.
Fast Facts
- Minnesota’s 49 all-time wins against Arizona are fifth-most against an opponent
- The Wild is 13-4-1 against the Coyotes since the start of the 2020 season
- Minnesota is 29-9-4 against Arizona since the start of the 2012-13 season, including a 12-game point streak (9-0-3, 1/9/14-2/8/18) - the longest point streak in franchise history vs. an opponent
Game Notes
For more information on this afternoon's matchup, check out the game notes below.