Preview: Wild vs. Coyotes

Previously on Wild vs. Coyotes

Minnesota is 2-1-0 against Arizona this season. The Coyotes won the series-opening game, 6-0, at Xcel Energy Center (1/13). The Wild earned a 3-1 victory at Mullett Arena (2/14) in the second contest and a 5-2 win at Mullett Arena (3/7) in the third game.

C Joel Eriksson Ek (2-2=4) leads Minnesota with four points in three games. RW Mats Zuccarello (0-3=3) owns three assists in three games. Fleury is 2-0-0 with a 1.57 and a 9.39 SV% in three games (two starts) for Minnesota. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 13-of-18 shots faced in the first meeting.

Keller (3-1=4 in three games) and C Jack McBain (0-4=4 in three games) lead Arizona with four points each. C Nick Bjugstad (3-0=3) has three goals in two games played, all scored in the first meeting. Ingram is 1-1-0 with a 1.20 GAA and a .971 SV% in two starts for the Coyotes. G Karel Vejmelka is 0-1-0 with a 3.14 GAA and a .897 SV% in two games (one start).