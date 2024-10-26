PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- The Minnesota Wild head North this afternoon, to challenge the 1-5-0 Flyers as the Wild hope to hold to its longest point streak since the start of the 2007-08 season (7-0-1).
Preview: Wild at Flyers
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Saturday, October 26 at 12:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Wells Fargo Arena (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)
- Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Flyers
Wild Record: 5-0-2, 12 points, T-2nd in Central Division
Flyers Record: 1-5-0, 3 points, 8th in Atlantic Division
2023-24 Series Record: 0-1-1
All-Time Wild Record: 12-16-4 (5-11-1 at Philadelphia)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
PHI
MIN
Power Play
24.1%
31.8%
Penalty Kill
89.7%
76.9%
Faceoff
50.3%
50.7%
Goals For / Games Played
2.29
3.43
Goals Against / Games Played
4.43
1.86
Last Season on Wild vs. Flyers
Minnesota went 0-1-1 in the season series against Philadelphia.
The Flyers won the series-opening contest, 6-2, at Wells Fargo Center (10/26) and won the second meeting, 4-3, in overtime at Xcel Energy Center (1/12). C Ryan Hartman (1-1=2) and LW Marcus Johansson (1-1=2) led Minnesota with two points each. LW Matt Boldy and LW Marcus Foligno each scored a goal. G Filip Gustavsson saved 29-of-35 shots faced in the first meeting. G Marc-André Fleury stopped 31-of-35 shots faced in the second game.
RW Travis Konecny led Philadelphia with four points (1-3=4). RW Cam Atkinson (0-3=3), D Travis Sanheim (1-2=3), C Sean Couturier (1-2=3) and LW Owen Tippett (2-1=3) all had three points. G Carter Hart went 2-0-0 with a 2.43 GAA and a .912 SV% in two starts.
Wild Leaders Against Flyers
- Johansson leads Minnesota with 21 points (8-13=21) in 41 career games against the Flyers
- RW Mats Zuccarello has 20 points (5-15=20) in 33 matches against the Flyers
- Foligno (4-5=9, in 25 games) and D Jared Spurgeon (1-8=9, in 17 games) have nine points each
- Boldy owns eight points (6-2=8) in five games
Flyers Leaders Against Wild
- D Erik Johnson leads Philadelphia with 12 points (2-10=12) in 53 career games against Minnesota
- Couturier owns 10 points (6-4=10_ in 16 games
- D Ryan Ellis has eight points (3-5=8) in 32 games
- C Scott Laughton (2-5=7, in 14 games) and Sanheim (1-6=7, in 14 games) have seven points each
Recent Transactions
The Minnesota Wild signed G Jesper Wallstedt to a two-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season (10/7).
To view more recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.
Connections
- Minnesota Goaltending Coach Frederic Chabot went 0-1-1 in four games with the Flyers in the 1993-94 season
- C Ryan Hartman skated in 19 games with Philadelphia during the 2018-19 season
- Flyers Vice President & Assistant General Manager Brent Flahr served as Wild Assistant General Manager (2009-18) before joining Philadelphia
- LW Noah Cates is from Stillwater and played four seasons at the University of Minnesota Duluth (2018-22)
- LW Nicolas Deslauriers recorded three points (3-0=2) in 20 games with the Wild (2021-22)
- RW Bobby Brink is from Minnetonka
- Johnson is from Bloomington and played one season at the University of Minnesota (2006-07)
- D Ryan Poehling is from Lakeville and played at St. Cloud State University for three seasons (2016-19)
- D Nick Seeler was selected by the Wild in the fifth round (131st overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft and collected 11 points (2-9=11) in 99 games with Minnesota (2017-20)
Fast Facts
- The Wild is 6-3-2 in its last 11 contests against the Flyers
- Minnesota’s five goals on March 3, 2022, set a new team-high against Philadelphia
- Minnesota has posted back-to-back shutouts twice against Philadelphia (last, 11/11- 11/14/17)
- The frst time was Feb. 10-12, 2003, which also marked the first back-toback shutouts in team history
- The Wild has shutout the Flyers five times in the 28 all-time meetings – tied for its most shutouts against an Eastern Conference team
For more information on tonight's matchup, check out the game notes below.