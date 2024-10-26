Preview: Wild at Flyers

Last Season on Wild vs. Flyers

Minnesota went 0-1-1 in the season series against Philadelphia.

The Flyers won the series-opening contest, 6-2, at Wells Fargo Center (10/26) and won the second meeting, 4-3, in overtime at Xcel Energy Center (1/12). C Ryan Hartman (1-1=2) and LW Marcus Johansson (1-1=2) led Minnesota with two points each. LW Matt Boldy and LW Marcus Foligno each scored a goal. G Filip Gustavsson saved 29-of-35 shots faced in the first meeting. G Marc-André Fleury stopped 31-of-35 shots faced in the second game.

RW Travis Konecny led Philadelphia with four points (1-3=4). RW Cam Atkinson (0-3=3), D Travis Sanheim (1-2=3), C Sean Couturier (1-2=3) and LW Owen Tippett (2-1=3) all had three points. G Carter Hart went 2-0-0 with a 2.43 GAA and a .912 SV% in two starts.