Game Day Food & Drinks at Grand Casino Arena

Hungry? Thirsty? We’ve got you covered. From classic brats to bold new bites, sweet indulgences to refreshing cocktails, the Grand Casino Arena lineup is built to satisfy every fan.

Start your night at Sausage Haus Section 103, where the Beer Cheese Bratwurst takes the spotlight. Juicy sausage is nestled in a soft pretzel bun, covered in creamy beer cheese, and finished with crispy bacon bits and scallions. It’s hearty, indulgent, and exactly what you crave when the energy in the arena starts to rise.

If pizza is your go-to, Red Baron Pizza at Sections 108, 126, and 218 is ready with slices to please. The Buffalo Chicken Pizza brings a bold kick, topped with grilled chicken breast tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, melted mozzarella, and fresh green onion. Over at Wrecktangle Pizza in Club Level 28, you’ll find favorites like the Sausage Pizza loaded with sweet Italian sausage or the Shredder with pepperoni, jalapeños, hot honey, and a melty cheese blend.

For those with a sweet tooth, J&R’s Cookie Dough at Section 109 serves up edible indulgence in fun flavors. The Scotcheroo Cookie Dough channels the nostalgia of a Midwest potluck with peanut butter, butterscotch, crispy rice, and chocolate chips, while the Chocolate Mint Cookie Dough offers a cool contrast with rich chocolate and Andes mint chips. If you’re looking for something cold, Ice Cream Section 115 serves up hand-dipped soft serve cones in chocolate, vanilla, or twist, finished with your choice of chocolate or cherry dip. And for a nostalgic bite of fair fun, you can grab hand-spun Wild Cherry and Green Apple Cotton Candy at Grab & Go stands throughout the arena.

At State Fare Section 117, you’ll find crowd-pleasing classics with a twist. The golden, hand-dipped Pronto Pup is a must-try, while the Deep Fried Ranch delivers crispy, savory bites served with hot honey. O’Gara’s Shepherd’s Pie is hearty and comforting, and the Dill Pickle Tater Tots add a tangy kick while being a fully vegan option, which are also available at Sections 123, 204 and 226.

If you’re looking for something fresh, Wild Greens at Section 118 offers a Mediterranean Salad with crisp romaine, cucumbers, olives, peppers, feta, and oregano vinaigrette. For a mix of indulgence and variety, Michelob Golden Light Taphouse at Section 119 (Gate 4) has everything from a Cheese Curd Trio - Original, Jalapeño, & Dill Pickle flavored cheese curds served with marinara and buttermilk ranch, to Brisket-Rubbed Boneless Wings with sweet barbecue sauce, to a hearty Taphouse Patty Melt stacked with beef, swiss, grilled onions, and thousand island dressing on marble rye. Even the Buffalo Chicken Salad comes with the crunch of crispy chicken and tangy blue cheese dressing.

For a fun twist on snacking, head to Crunchy Commuter at Section 122, where each creation is built inside a bag of Old Dutch chips. From the Taco Trek, loaded with beef, pico, lettuce, cheese, and jalapeños, to the Jerk Chicken Jog with grilled chicken, jerk sauce, pineapple, and cilantro, every option is portable, playful, and packed with flavor.

Wild Grill Sections 123, 204 & 226, keeps things classic but sustainable with their Mushroom Blended Burger, a 70/30 mix of beef and mushrooms topped with white American cheese. It delivers the juicy flavor you love while helping lower environmental impact. Nearby in the Club Level, St. Paul Pierogi C35, brings comforting bites with their potato-and-cheese pierogies, whether you try the Ohgee with caramelized onions, the Minnesoti with cheddar and bacon, or the Kielbasa Novi with grilled kielbasa, sauerkraut, and mustard.

Fans with Suite access can enjoy elevated options. At the 1834 Club, toasted sandwiches like the Cuban and St. Paul Swiss make for satisfying handhelds. The Suites step it up further with the Winning Play Package, featuring locally sourced cheeses, Crostini Trio topped with fresh burrata, ricotta or hummus, Steakhouse Beef Tenderloin, Roasted Chicken Bánh Mì, and a Cookie Collection with jumbo flavors like Red Velvet and Lemon Meringue.

Of course, game day isn’t complete without something to sip. Carbliss cocktails are available throughout the arena, offering bold refreshment wherever you’re seated. At Section 103, you can find Woody Creek’s Cherry Picker, a bourbon cocktail with cherry lemonade served in a souvenir mason jar. In the Wild Lounge Club Level 22, specialty cocktails shine with classics like an Old Fashioned or Manhattan, plus refreshing options like the Paloma, Espresso Martini, and the floral Wild Lavender gin cocktail.

From sizzling brats and loaded pierogies to cookie dough and cocktails, the food and drink at Grand Casino Arena is every bit as exciting as the action on the ice. Bring your appetite, because game day here is about more than hockey, it’s about the full fan experience.

Don’t forget to follow Wild Bites MN for the best food and beverage finds at the Grand Casino Arena, including pre-game and Happy Hour information.