Dream State Way Up North

A small town closer to Winnipeg than to the Twin Cities, Warroad is known for its brutal cold, its free ice and its production of countless iconic hockey players. “Come early. Stay late. Skate every day.” reads the sign above the town’s Olympic Arena sheet of ice.

There is no doubt that the free ice time and the emphasis on hockey as a way of life are major factors in Warroad’s unprecedented rate of churning out professional and Olympic hockey players.

But despite dreams of some day making it to the NHL, the PWHL or the Olympics, the Warriors have a more pressing goal in mind: Winning the State Tournament.

The goal instilled in every high school hockey player in Minnesota is emphasized as Warroad looks to return to St. Paul to claim the Class A Title they got so close to achieving before falling in double overtime to Mahtomedi last year; their only loss on the season.

An already tight-knit community is drawn even closer together after the passing of beloved Boys’ Varsity Assistant Coach in Michael Tveit and generational hockey icon in Henry Boucha, the winner of the 2021 Mr. Hockey Ambassador Award. Playing for them adds just a little something extra to an already competitive season and tournament.

As Warroad is eager to pick up where it left off, so is the production crew behind Dream State. Composed of staff from the Minnesota Wild, Public Works and SSQTCH (Sasquatch), the team that is carrying on the Dream State legacy is the same crew that brought hockey fans “Home Ice Advantage.”

The 2023 series centered around community-based youth hockey, a uniquely Minnesotan aspect of the sport, which is something the Wild has championed since the team’s inception.

“Our experience shooting the Roseau-Warroad rivalry series for Home Ice Advantage is what introduced us to the community in Warroad,” said Dream State Executive Producer Matt Hussey. “After our first trip and the warm welcome, we knew we had to return and expand on that experience showcasing Hockeytown USA.”

“I am absolutely thrilled for the return of Dream State this year. After a short hiatus, it’s amazing to see it back, in its 5th season, with one of the best hockey stories Minnesota has to tell,” said Derek Bitter, Partner and Creative Lead at Public Works. “I can’t thank the Minnesota Wild, TRIA and the Marvin Family enough for helping make, what I think, will be the best season of Dream State yet."

“We are thrilled to revive Dream State and can't think of a better way to do it than going to Hockeytown USA to follow the Warroad Warriors,” added Matt Lundmark, SSQTCH Executive Producer and Partner. “We look forward to sharing their incredible story and providing a behind the scenes look at one of the most iconic high school hockey programs in the state.”