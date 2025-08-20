Boldy and Faber to Attend U.S. Men’s Olympic Orientation Camp

GettyImages-2199497490
By Minnesota Wild
Wild.com

USA Hockey announced today that Minnesota Wild forward Matt Boldy and defenseman Brock Faber will attend the U.S. Men’s Olympic Orientation Camp Aug. 26-27 in Plymouth, Mich. They are among 44 players that will attend the two-day gathering that is largely a team-building event and includes no formal on-ice activity or public component.

Boldy tallied three points (1-2=3) and Faber collected two assists in four games as Team USA lost to Canada, 3-2 in overtime, in the championship game of the 2025 4 Nations Face-off.

Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin is the general manager of the 2026 U.S. Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team.

News Feed

TCS Live Minnesota: Elite Hockey Coaching Conference Debuts in the State of Hockey

Minnesota Wild to Host American Red Cross Blood Drive at Xcel Energy Center on August 28

Minnesota Wild Single-Game Tickets for 2025-26 Season on Sale Thursday, August 14

Minnesota Wild Signs Defenseman Jack Johnson to Professional Tryout

Frederickson Promoted to Wild Senior Vice President of Marketing

Minnesota Wild Announced Date and Match-ups for 20th Annual "Hockey Day Minnesota"

Minnesota Wild Announces Fourth Annual "Wild Off the Tee" Golf Tournament

Minnesota Wild Announces 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

Wild on 7th - Episode 109: Boat's in the Water and Vibes are Afloat

Minnesota Wild Re-signs Forward Michael Milne to a One-year, Two-way Contract

2025 The Coaches Site Live Conference Coming to St. Paul

Minnesota Wild Announces Dates and Locations for 2025 Block Party Series Presented by CUB

Minnesota Wild Announces 2025-26 Preseason Schedule

Minnesota Wild Signs Five Players to Contracts

Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Bradley Marek to Entry-level Contract

Minnesota Wild Names Ray Sylvester Video Coach

Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Nico Sturm to a Two-year Contract

Minnesota Wild Announces Qualifying Offers