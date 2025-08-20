Boldy and Faber to Attend U.S. Men’s Olympic Orientation Camp

USA Hockey announced today that Minnesota Wild forward Matt Boldy and defenseman Brock Faber will attend the U.S. Men’s Olympic Orientation Camp Aug. 26-27 in Plymouth, Mich. They are among 44 players that will attend the two-day gathering that is largely a team-building event and includes no formal on-ice activity or public component.

Boldy tallied three points (1-2=3) and Faber collected two assists in four games as Team USA lost to Canada, 3-2 in overtime, in the championship game of the 2025 4 Nations Face-off.

Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin is the general manager of the 2026 U.S. Olympic Men’s Ice Hockey Team.