America’s VetDogs Partners with Utah Hockey Club and America First Credit Union To Raise Future Service Dog

On Nov. 11, the Utah Hockey Club, America’s VetDogs, and America First Credit Union announced that a 13-week-old Black Labrador Retriever named “Archie” will be raised alongside the team to one day benefit a veteran or first responder in need of a service dog.

Archie will undergo 14-16 months of basic training and socialization with Utah Hockey Club’s staff, fans and the public. Throughout the NHL season, Utah Hockey Club will host Archie at community events and select home games at Delta Center, helping to shape him into a confident and calm future service dog.

“Utah Hockey Club has been committed to making a meaningful impact in our community since day one,” said Kari Larson, senior vice president of community relations for Utah Hockey Club. “Our partnership with America’s VetDogs and America First Credit Union to raise Archie is a meaningful way to honor and give back to a veteran or first responder who has served our country. We can’t wait for our players, fans, and community members to meet Archie and be a part of this important journey together.”

“I don’t think anyone in the room doesn’t like dogs,” laughed Utah center Nick Bjugstad, the proud owner of a 9-year-old Shih Tzu Maltese named Milo. “When there’s a dog around, everyone is trying to pet it…it’s nice to have a little something different in the room every once in a while.”

Since arriving in Utah in October, Archie has been acclimating to his new surroundings, spending time at the club’s business facility, and making regular trips to Utah’s Olympic Oval for team visits. Over the next year and a half, he will focus on mastering basic commands and building social skills to prepare for his formal training at America’s VetDogs campus. This foundational training will be essential in shaping him into a successful service dog for a veteran or first responder in need.

“I grew up with dogs, and she wanted dogs,” said Utah forward Alexander Kerfoot when mentioning how he and his wife Marissa came to own a mini Australian Labradoodle named Coconut. “So I got it for her as a Christmas present, it was a surprise."

Following his puppy raising, Archie will return to America’s VetDogs campus in Smithtown, NY to begin his formal service dog training. Concluding his training, Archie will be matched at no cost with a veteran, active-duty service member, or first responder with disabilities.

Last season, Utah Hockey Club Head Coach Andre Tourigny’s wife sent him a picture of a Cavalier Bichon with a message: "It's so cute. I want to bring him home."

"I thought, 'Here we go, I guess we're getting a dog.' And that's exactly what happened," said Tourigny. "The next day, we had a dog."

Aside from Archie, Lawson Crouse’s French Bulldog named “Butter Pig” might be the most famous pup on Utah’s roster. Butter Pig Crouse is all set with his own Instagram account, @butterpigcrouse, with over 2,500 followers. His bio reads: “50% dog 50% pig 100% party”.

It costs more than $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one service dog; however, all America’s VetDogs’ services are provided at no charge to the individual. Funding comes from the generosity of individuals, corporations, and service and fraternal clubs. Veterans, first responders, and active-duty service members with disabilities can apply for a service dog, including Archie, here. Learn more by visiting VetDogs.org.