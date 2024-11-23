Logan Cooley's Return Home to Pittsburgh

Tonight’s game in Pittsburgh against the Penguins may just be another stop on the NHL express for most of Utah’s skaters, but for 20-year-old Logan Cooley, tonight is a return home.

“I love coming back here at home. It's where I love to be,” smiled Cooley. “Keeping in touch with family and friends you know, I'm always texting them.”

Cooley grew up in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, a borough of Pittsburgh just a few minutes southeast of downtown. His memories of childhood are dotted with visions of playing hockey on sloping streets just west of the Monongahela River.

“I went back home, and I remember playing street hockey in the backyard,” said the former first-round pick. “It feels great to be back. I love being here.”

Even though he grew up in Pittsburgh, Cooley eventually became a Washington Capitals fan while falling in love with Alex Ovechkin. Nonetheless, the kid from Steel City holds a special reverence for Pittsburgh's beloved number 87.

“In my opinion he’s the best to ever play,” said Cooley. “Just the way he manages himself off the ice, on the ice. He wins at every level, so it's awesome. And any time you compete against him, it's pretty cool to try to emulate his game at all.”

Cooley learned to play hockey in the Little Penguins program, a community initiative spearheaded by Sydney Crosby to grow the game in Pittsburgh and give kids a chance to try the sport.

“I think just that whole story is pretty cool,” reflected Cooley. “It's pretty cool what he does to give kids free equipment to try and grow the game. Obviously, it's going to expand the game, and you never know. Another player could kind of come out of that and be in the NHL.”

A handful of other Yinzers have reached the NHL, including several current impact players. Vancouver’s JT Miller, the New York Rangers’ Vincent Trochek, and Anaheim’s John Gibson all hail from the rolling hills that envelop Pittsburgh. When Cooley was selected third overall by the Arizona Coyotes in 2022, he became the highest-drafted player ever from his hometown.

Now, he’s one of the brightest young stars in the league he used to watch from the stands here in Pittsburgh.

“It’s pretty cool playing in the rink where I watched a lot of Penguins games,” said Cooley. “I remember sitting in the stands and hoping that one day I’d be on that ice. Now that it’s finally true, you look around and realize that it's not a dream anymore, you're actually doing it.”

Cooley has plenty of family in Pittsburgh, including his younger cousin LJ, currently a talented 17-year-old forward at the US National Team Development program in Michigan. Cooley keeps tabs on him throughout the season and notices similarities in his kin’s game to his.

“I think honestly we're pretty similar,” replied Cooley. “We're both pretty good skaters. We weren’t always the biggest growing up, but I think we're both really strong. We kind of find ways to protect ourselves…I skate with him in the summer and train with him. Obviously he’s a super skilled player. Works super hard. And one day it would be cool to play against him in the NHL or with him.”

With family and friends all around, there’s no doubt that Cooley has more on his mind leading up to tonight’s game than before an average road game. He played in front of his hometown last year with the Arizona Coyotes in November- just a few weeks into his first pro season. Now in his second NHL campaign, the young center is better equipped to handle the emotions of a meaningful game.

“He’s a good student of the game,” said Utah Head Coach Andre Tourigny. “He’s so competitive. I would say he’s maturing slowly but surely. Last year, when he was getting emotional, his game was slipping. Now when he gets emotional, he’s capable of regrouping and playing well.”

While Cooley will be better postured to keep his emotions in check, emotions in the crowd will be running high. According to the man himself, the Pittsburgh native has 78 friends and family coming to the game tonight at PPG Paints Arena.

It’s just the second time that Logan Cooley has played an NHL game in his hometown, and for the promising young star, there’s no place like home.