Year in Review: Logan Cooley

From signing an eight-year extension to his first NHL playoff appearance, the 2025-26 season was a significant one for Utah Mammoth center Logan Cooley. Let’s take a look back at Cooley’s year!

On the Ice

Although Cooley’s regular season was cut short due to a lower-body injury, he still had an impact for the Mammoth. Through 54 games, Cooley scored 24 goals and had 19 assists for 43 points. He had 10 power play points, including six power play goals. In addition, he had two shorthanded goals, which set a new career-high for the center. Cooley also set a new career-high with three game-winning goals.

On Oct. 23, in St. Louis, Cooley had the first natural hat trick in franchise history in a four-point performance (3G, 1A) over the Blues. Days later, Cooley was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week.