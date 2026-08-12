Year in Review: Logan Cooley

Take a look back at Cooley’s third NHL season and first Stanley Cup Playoffs appearance

CooleyFeature
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

From signing an eight-year extension to his first NHL playoff appearance, the 2025-26 season was a significant one for Utah Mammoth center Logan Cooley. Let’s take a look back at Cooley’s year!

On the Ice

Although Cooley’s regular season was cut short due to a lower-body injury, he still had an impact for the Mammoth. Through 54 games, Cooley scored 24 goals and had 19 assists for 43 points. He had 10 power play points, including six power play goals. In addition, he had two shorthanded goals, which set a new career-high for the center. Cooley also set a new career-high with three game-winning goals.

On Oct. 23, in St. Louis, Cooley had the first natural hat trick in franchise history in a four-point performance (3G, 1A) over the Blues. Days later, Cooley was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week.

On Nov. 24, Cooley became the first Mammoth player to score four goals in a single game with a against the Vegas Golden Knights. Cooley joined captain Clayton Keller as the only players in franchise history to record five-point games (Keller: Feb. 27. 2025, 1G, 4A).

After suffering a lower-body injury on Dec. 5, Cooley returned to the lineup on Feb. 25, following the Olympic break. In his sixth game back from injury, Cooley’s overtime goal helped the Mammoth pick up the win. In addition to scoring two goals in the win, he also had a pretty memorable celly.

On Mar. 22, against the Los Angeles Kings, Cooley played his 200th career NHL game in only his third season. After having an impact in the regular season, Cooley’s strong play continued in his first NHL playoff appearance. Cooley scored the Mammoth’s first playoff goal in franchise history in Game 1 of the first round.

Cooley scored two goals and had an assist through six playoff games. He averaged 22:21 time on ice in the postseason, which is five minutes higher than his regular season average. On a line with Dylan Guenther and Kailer Yamamoto, Cooley showed up strong in the playoffs.

Staying in Salt Lake

At the end of October, the Mammoth announced Cooley’s eight-year contract extension. Cooley is a key part of Utah’s young core and the center is excited to stay in Utah.

Ready to Go Outdoors

In early January, the NHL announced that the Mammoth will host the 2027 Winter Classic. Cooley grew up playing on an outdoor rink and discussed what he’s looking forward to with next year’s premiere outdoor game.

Flashback

Long before he played in the NHL, Cooley showed off his skills in a recently rediscovered YouTube video. Don’t forget to comment down below and subscribe!

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