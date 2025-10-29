Cooley Chooses Utah and is Here to Stay

Logan Cooley is here to stay. The Utah Mammoth center signed an eight-year contract extension to remain a significant part of the organization for years to come. This signing secures another part of Utah’s core to a long-term deal, as the Mammoth push towards becoming a perennial contender.

“It’s a huge honor to play for this organization,” Cooley shared. “It has everything you need; the facilities are second to none, the ownership, the whole organization, my teammates. It’s so fun coming to the rink each and every day, chasing your dream, and chasing our goal of one day winning the Stanley Cup.”

The Pittsburgh native leads the team in goals and is tied for second in points. He’s coming off an NHL Star of the Week award after scoring the first natural hat trick in franchise history as part of his first career four-point game in St. Louis. The third overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft ranks first in goals (52) and points (120) and third in assists (68) among players in his draft class.

It’s also important to note that Cooley chose to sign an eight-year extension right before the new CBA starts, which will limit players to only being able to sign for a maximum of seven years. This demonstrates Cooley’s belief in the organization and wanting to stay in Utah for the foreseeable future.

“Utah is home,” Bill Armstrong, General Manager for the Utah Mammoth, explained. “It’s a place where players want to play for a long time and I know Logan has chosen Utah to be his home and be the place where he wants to win a Stanley Cup Championship for this organization and in the state of Utah.”

“Logan is a future star in this league, and this is a special day for our organization,” said Chris Armstrong, president of hockey operations for the Utah Mammoth. “Not only is Logan among the most skilled young players in the game, his competitive drive and determination are equally impressive. His long-term commitment to Utah says everything about his desire to win a championship here, for our fans, and for this state.”

From his winning mentality, drive, and talent, Cooley is an incredibly valuable asset for any team. Management, coaches, and players have seen how hard he works.

“He comes to the rink every single day with a thought process of ‘how can I be at my best and become one of the top players on this team, and help us win every single night,’” Bill Armstrong said. “For us, he’s a complete package. Not too often do you have that type of talent with that type of drive and that type of person wanting to be a part of a team and push that team to win a championship. He’s a special player.”

As the Mammoth are in the middle of a multi-year plan to become a perennial contender, Cooley is a key piece of that plan.

“This is why you play this game, to one day win the Stanley Cup,” Cooley said. “We have an unbelievable core and that’s why I want to be here … It’s exciting. It’s such a joy to be able to play with these guys.”

“He’s one of our building blocks,” said Bill Armstrong on Cooley being a key part of the team’s core. “If you’re going to win, you’re going to build great centermen through the middle of the ice and he is the number one center. Signing an eight-year deal allows us to build around him, along with some of the other key pieces like Dylan Guenther and JJ Peterka and Mikhail Sergachev on long-term contracts and dedicated to helping this team win for a long time.”

It's only Cooley’s second season in Utah; however, Utah has become home for him. From the organization’s support to the warm welcome from the community, the last season and a half has been an exciting journey.

“When you come to the rink, and you go out on the ice for a game and see it sold out, there’s no better feeling,” Cooley reflected. “It’s an unbelievable spot to live, everyone is so nice and welcome, and I’ve enjoyed every second of being here.”