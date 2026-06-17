Year in Review: Alexander Kerfoot

The 2025-26 season was alternate captain Alexander Kerfoot’s second season with the Utah Mammoth. Let’s take a look back at Kerfoot’s season on and off the ice.

On the Ice

It wasn’t the season Kerfoot expected as he was injured in training camp and then again in early January. However, Kerfoot still had an impact on the ice and in the locker room throughout the year.

During the regular season, Kerfoot played 34 games. He had seven goals and six assists for 13 points. Kerfoot made his season debut on Dec. 19 against the New Jersey Devils and then returned from his second injury following the Olympic Break.

Kerfoot played in all six of Utah’s playoff games. He had one point, an assist in Game 5, and averaged 17 minutes of playing time.

Throughout the regular season, Kerfoot hit multiple significant milestones. On Mar. 7, Kerfoot scored his 100th NHL goal and had his first career Gordie Howe hat trick. Several weeks later on Mar. 26, Kerfoot recorded his 300th career NHL point. On Apr.7, Kerfoot recorded his 200th NHL assist.

Off the Ice

Since he arrived in Utah, Kerfoot has been committed to the community, specifically with growing girls hockey. During the Mammoth’s hospital visits in December, Kerfoot helped make Taylyn Healey’s birthday in the hospital extra special.

When the NHL and NHLPA’s Women’s Hockey Advancement Committee visited Utah for meetings, Kerfoot met with the committee to discuss his work with girls hockey.

Based on his strong leadership skills in the locker room and his community impact, Kerfoot was named as Utah’s nominee for the NHL’s King Clancy Memorial Trophy.