Villalta Recalled, Joins Team in Florida

Utah Hockey Club announced the recall of goaltender Matt Villalta Friday morning. In a corresponding move, the team assigned goaltender Jaxson Stauber to Tucson.

Villalta has a 17-21-3 record through 41 games played for the Roadrunners this season. He’s averaging 3.01 goals against and has a .906 save percentage. Villalta is fresh off his fourth shutout of the year, stopping all 24 shots he faced against the Ontario Reign Wednesday night.

The 25-year-old netminder has two games of NHL experience, both during the 2023-24 campaign, with the Arizona Coyotes. He will join the team in Florida ahead of tonight’s game against the Panthers.