Utah Hosts Minnesota in Central Division Matchup

Tuesday is the Mammoth’s final home game until Nov. 12

GamePreviewWEB_102726
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

THE DETAILS

WHO: Minnesota (8-3-2) vs Utah (8-4-0)

WHEN: Oct. 27, 2026 – 7:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: Delta Center

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/102.7 HD2), KSL Sports App, NHL App, Sirius XM (Ch. 247)

PRE-GAME VIDEO

PLAYER INTERVIEW: Schmidt
COACH INTERVIEW: Tourigny
 

Utah is facing a physical Minnesota team in a Central Division matchup

MORNING SKATE NOTES

  • Utah held a full morning skate with all expected participants. Forward Michael Carcone, who has been on the IR with an upper-body injury, was in a regular jersey. 
  • Forward Liam O’Brien will make his season debut tonight against the Wild, per head coach Andre Tourigny.
  • Tonight is Utah’s final home game until Nov. 12

Facing the Wild

It’s a battle between the top two teams in the Central Division tonight, and it’s expected to be an exciting game.

“Big, big game, big test tonight with (Minnesota),” Tourigny shared. “Team who plays really well, top team in the league. They have elite talent obviously, but as well a physical group who play on the inside a lot.”

“It’s a heavy team,” Schmidt said of Minnesota. “It’s going to be a heavy game. It’s exciting. You got some really good playmakers up front that you have to make sure that they don’t get a second to breathe. I just think you gotta tune yourself in, tune your body, tune your mind into a heavy game tonight.”

To help counter Minnesota’s heaviness, Utah forward Liam O’Brien will make his season debut. Tourigny discussed what he will bring to the lineup tonight.

“We will be fired up, no doubt about it,” Tourigny said on O’Brien’s return to the lineup. “It will fire up everybody, but at the same time, he’s not fired up out of control. He’s not dragging us to be somewhere emotionally we don’t want to go. He’s a really good pro, and in the past he has some of those situations where he didn’t play for awhile and he was able to come back in the lineup and contribute right away, bring us, drag us in the fight, and stuff like that. I think our team is better equipped to play that kind of game than we’ve ever been. It’s not like we’re not equipped. It’s just we don't want just to dip our toe in there, we want to impose our will.”

Getting Involved

Utah’s d-core has scored a league-leading 11 goals this season. Defenseman Nate Schmidt gave some insight on how he and others have been able to get involved offensively as well.

“I think the way we’re breaking the puck out too allows us to get a little more spacing up the ice for our defensemen,” Schmidt explained. “I think our guys are jumping in when they have a good chance to … I think our guys are doing a great job with this. We talked earlier in the year, we were getting some pucks blocked in the first couple of games of the year, how important it is just to get it to our guys down low and let them hack away and bang away and make some plays off the net.”

It’s a balance for Utah’s defensemen on when to join offensively and when they shouldn’t. 

“We want to make sure we have a good balance between offense and defense,” Tourigny shared. “Supporting in offense, but it’s not being reckless with our decisions with the puck. You can support, you can be in the rush, now the puck carrier has to be responsible. It has to know, we have numbers on the rush, management of that puck, where the next play will go, it’s really important. If you have a play you make the play. If you don’t have a play, you need to secure the puck.”

Still Growing

It’s still the start of the NHL season and the Mammoth are focused on improving every day. That ‘never satisfied’ attitude is a significant part of the culture. Schmidt reflected on where he’s seen the group grow over the first 12 games of the season.

“Finding your identity as a group, what makes us good,” Schmidt said. “What makes us successful as a group. I think that’s a big part of it. I think another part of it is knowing what doesn’t work, you know? I think it’s two-fold, right? There’s knowing that if we try and open the game up, that’s just not our type of style right now, though. We have a lot of guys that can help contribute offensively. We got four lines of guys that can help move the needle for us, and that makes a huge difference for our club, as you go on through the year.”

GAME PREVIEW

Tonight's Matchup

Utah

  • Utah is 8-4-0 and is second in the Central Division with 16 points. 
  • In their most recent game, the Mammoth beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in overtime, 5-4. Dmitri Simashev scored his first two NHL goals in the win. His first tied the game, 4-4, and his second was the overtime game winner. Kailer Yamamoto, Dylan Guenther (PPG), and Anders Lee also scored for Utah. In a resilient effort, Karel Vejmelka stopped 29 of the 32 shots he faced.
  • Nick Schmaltz’s seven goals lead the Mammoth while Mikhail Sergachev and Clayton Keller are tied for the team-lead with 11 assists. Keller’s 15 points are a team-high.
  • Vejmelka and Sebastian Cossa make up Utah’s goaltending tandem. Vejmelka has a 6-3-0 record with a 3.13 goals-against average, a .878 save percentage, and one shutout. Cossa has a 2-1-0 record with a 3.33 goals-against average and a .820 save percentage.
  • Utah’s next six-straight games are on the road, including a five-game road trip back east. Up first, a Thursday night game in Pittsburgh against the Penguins.

Minnesota

  • Minnesota is 8-3-2 and is first in the Central Division with 18 points.
  • In their most recent game, the Wild beat the Vancouver Canucks, 4-2. Maxim Shabanov (PPG), Bobby Brink, Quinn Hughes (PPG), and Kirill Kaprizov scored in the win. Calvin Pickard stopped 15 of the 17 shots he faced.
  • Kaprizov’s 13 goals and 21 points lead the Wild, while Hughes’ 13 assists are the most on the team.
  • Jesper Wallstedt and Pickard make up Minnesota’s goaltending tandem. Wallstedt has a 7-2-2 record with a 2.08 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage. Pickard has a 1-1-0 record with a 3.50 goals-against average and a .833 save percentage.
  • Tuesday is the final of five-straight on the road for the Wild. The team returns to Minnesota to face the New York Islanders on Thursday.

By the Numbers

  • With a goal and assist in Sunday’s game, Quinn Hughes recorded his 500 and 501 career NHL points (69 G, 432 A). He achieved this feat in 520 games. He is the second fastest American defenseman to reach this milestone, trailing only Brian Leetch (496 games).
  • Utah’s blueline has scored a league-high 11 goals in 2026-27. All defensemen who have played five or more games for the Mammoth this season have scored at least one goal.
  • Kaprizov’s 13 goals lead the NHL while his 21 points are tied for third.
  • The Mammoth’s power play is the best in the NHL (38.1%) and has scored in three consecutive contests.

Upcoming Mammoth Milestones

  • Andrew Peeke: 400 career NHL games, 2 games away
  • Dylan Gunether: 100 career NHL assists, 3 assists away
  • Barrett Hayton: 100 career NHL assists, 3 assists away
  • Dylan Guenther: 100 career NHL goals, 4 goals away
  • Vincent Trocheck: 400 career NHL assists, 4 assists away
  • Clayton Keller: 700 career NHL games, 5 games away
  • Kevin Stenlund: 100 career NHL points, 5 points away

Against Minnesota This Season 

  • This is the first of four games between these divisional rivals.
  • Tuesday is the first of two games at the Delta Center

Season Series

  • Oct. 27: MIN vs UTA
  • Nov. 25: UTA vs MIN
  • Jan. 25: MIN vs UTA
  • Mar. 21: UTA vs MIN

Upcoming Schedule

  • Oct. 29: UTA vs PIT
  • Nov. 1: UTA vs PHI
  • Nov. 3: UTA vs TOR

Recent Mammoth News

WRITTEN
 
 
 
 
VIDEO
 
BREAK THE ICE: André Tourigny

News Feed

Utah Falls Short in Emotional Divisional Matchup

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The Week Ahead: Oct. 26-Nov. 1

Simashev Leads Utah to Overtime Victory with First Career Goals

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Utah Returns Home, Hosts Tampa Bay

Utah Signs Defenseman Artem Duda to Two-Year Extension

Despite Late Push, Utah Falls to Seattle, 5-3

RECAP: Seattle 5, Utah 3

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Utah Bounces Back, Beats Pittsburgh

RECAP: Utah 5, Pittsburgh 4

Utah Hosts Pittsburgh to Start the Week

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Utah Falls to Edmonton, 6-2

RECAP: Edmonton 6, Utah 2

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Utah’s Committed Effort Leads to 4-2 Win over Edmonton