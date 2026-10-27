Utah Hosts Minnesota in Central Division Matchup

MORNING SKATE NOTES

Utah held a full morning skate with all expected participants. Forward Michael Carcone, who has been on the IR with an upper-body injury, was in a regular jersey.

Forward Liam O’Brien will make his season debut tonight against the Wild, per head coach Andre Tourigny.

Tonight is Utah’s final home game until Nov. 12

Facing the Wild

It’s a battle between the top two teams in the Central Division tonight, and it’s expected to be an exciting game.

“Big, big game, big test tonight with (Minnesota),” Tourigny shared. “Team who plays really well, top team in the league. They have elite talent obviously, but as well a physical group who play on the inside a lot.”

“It’s a heavy team,” Schmidt said of Minnesota. “It’s going to be a heavy game. It’s exciting. You got some really good playmakers up front that you have to make sure that they don’t get a second to breathe. I just think you gotta tune yourself in, tune your body, tune your mind into a heavy game tonight.”

To help counter Minnesota’s heaviness, Utah forward Liam O’Brien will make his season debut. Tourigny discussed what he will bring to the lineup tonight.

“We will be fired up, no doubt about it,” Tourigny said on O’Brien’s return to the lineup. “It will fire up everybody, but at the same time, he’s not fired up out of control. He’s not dragging us to be somewhere emotionally we don’t want to go. He’s a really good pro, and in the past he has some of those situations where he didn’t play for awhile and he was able to come back in the lineup and contribute right away, bring us, drag us in the fight, and stuff like that. I think our team is better equipped to play that kind of game than we’ve ever been. It’s not like we’re not equipped. It’s just we don't want just to dip our toe in there, we want to impose our will.”

Getting Involved

Utah’s d-core has scored a league-leading 11 goals this season. Defenseman Nate Schmidt gave some insight on how he and others have been able to get involved offensively as well.

“I think the way we’re breaking the puck out too allows us to get a little more spacing up the ice for our defensemen,” Schmidt explained. “I think our guys are jumping in when they have a good chance to … I think our guys are doing a great job with this. We talked earlier in the year, we were getting some pucks blocked in the first couple of games of the year, how important it is just to get it to our guys down low and let them hack away and bang away and make some plays off the net.”

It’s a balance for Utah’s defensemen on when to join offensively and when they shouldn’t.

“We want to make sure we have a good balance between offense and defense,” Tourigny shared. “Supporting in offense, but it’s not being reckless with our decisions with the puck. You can support, you can be in the rush, now the puck carrier has to be responsible. It has to know, we have numbers on the rush, management of that puck, where the next play will go, it’s really important. If you have a play you make the play. If you don’t have a play, you need to secure the puck.”

Still Growing

It’s still the start of the NHL season and the Mammoth are focused on improving every day. That ‘never satisfied’ attitude is a significant part of the culture. Schmidt reflected on where he’s seen the group grow over the first 12 games of the season.

“Finding your identity as a group, what makes us good,” Schmidt said. “What makes us successful as a group. I think that’s a big part of it. I think another part of it is knowing what doesn’t work, you know? I think it’s two-fold, right? There’s knowing that if we try and open the game up, that’s just not our type of style right now, though. We have a lot of guys that can help contribute offensively. We got four lines of guys that can help move the needle for us, and that makes a huge difference for our club, as you go on through the year.”