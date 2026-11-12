Utah Hosts St. Louis in Second Half of Back-to-Back

THE DETAILS
WHO: St. Louis (8-8-2) vs Utah (10-8-1)
WHEN: Nov. 12, 2026 – 7:00 p.m. MT
WHERE: Delta Center
TV: Utah16, Mammoth+
RADIO: Utah Mammoth App, NHL App, KSL Sports Zone (97.5/102.7 HD2 FM), KSL Sports App
The Utah Mammoth fell to the Vegas Golden Knights in the first half of the back-to-back on Wednesday night
WHO: St. Louis (8-8-2) vs Utah (10-8-1)
WHEN: Nov. 12, 2026 – 7:00 p.m. MT
WHERE: Delta Center
TV: Utah16, Mammoth+
RADIO: Utah Mammoth App, NHL App, KSL Sports Zone (97.5/102.7 HD2 FM), KSL Sports App
Tonight's Matchup
Utah
St. Louis
By the Numbers
Upcoming Mammoth Milestones
Against St. Louis This Season
Season Series
Upcoming Schedule
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WRITTEN
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WEEK AHEAD: A Look at Utah's Matchups This Week
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VIDEO
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WATCH: Player and Coach Interviews
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MAMMOTH MONTHLY: Trevor Lewis
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FRESH ICE: An Inside Look at Utah's Busy Offseason
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BREAK THE ICE: André Tourigny