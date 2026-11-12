Utah Hosts St. Louis in Second Half of Back-to-Back

The Utah Mammoth fell to the Vegas Golden Knights in the first half of the back-to-back on Wednesday night

GamePreviewWEB_111226
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

THE DETAILS

WHO: St. Louis (8-8-2) vs Utah (10-8-1)

WHEN: Nov. 12, 2026 – 7:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: Delta Center

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: Utah Mammoth App, NHL App, KSL Sports Zone (97.5/102.7 HD2 FM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE NOTES

  • Check back after head coach André Tourigny’s media availability.

GAME PREVIEW

Tonight's Matchup

Utah

  • Utah is 10-8-1 and is 4-5-1 over the last 10 games. The team has lost the last three-straight. Currently, Utah has 21 points and is in the second wild card spot.
  • In their most recent game, Utah fell to Vegas, 5-3. Lawson Crouse, Jack McBain, and Dmitri Simashev all scored in the loss. Goaltender Sebastian Cossa stopped 23 of the 28 shots he faced.
  • Ahead of Wednesday’s game, Utah gave several roster updates including on forwards Dylan Guenther (upper-body, out approximately 2-4 weeks) and Logan Cooley (upper-body, day-to-day).
  • Cooley’s 11 goals are a team-high, as are Captain Clayton Keller’s 20 assists and 25 points. 
  • Cossa and Karel Vejmelka make up Utah’s goaltending tandem. Since Cossa played in Vegas, it’s likely that Vejmelka will get the start against St. Louis. Vejmelka has a 6-6-0 record with a 3.29 goals-against average, a .870 save percentage, and one shutout. 
  • Thursday starts a five-game homestand for Utah, the team’s longest homestand so far this season. Up next, the San Jose Sharks are in town for a Saturday night game.

St. Louis

  • St. Louis is 8-8-2 this season, and is 5-4-1 over the last 10 games. The Blues have 18 points and are seventh in the Central Division.
  • In their most recent game, the Blues beat the Detroit Red Wings, 3-2. Pius Suter, Justin Barron, and Jimmy Snuggerud scored in the win. Joel Hofer stopped 29 of the 31 shots he faced.
  • Snuggerud’s 10 goals are a team-high, while Robert Thomas leads the Blues with 11 assists. Thomas and Snuggerud are tied for the team-lead with 14 points each.
  • Hofer and Jordan Binnington make up St. Louis’ goaltending tandem. Hofer has a 7-5-1 record with 2.33 goals-against average, a .920 save percentage, and one shutout. Binnington has a 1-3-1 record with a 4.27 goals-against average, and a .851 save percentage.
  • St. Louis returns home to host the Florida Panthers on Saturday.

By the Numbers

  • It could be quite the special teams battle on Thursday. Utah has the second best power play in the NHL () while St. Louis has the eighth-best penalty kill (84.8%).
  • 15 of 25 skaters who have played a game or more for the Blues have scored a goal. 12 of those players have multiple goals, and three have five or more (Jimmy Snuggerud – 10, Mason McTavish – 7, Pius Suter – 5).
  • Keller has registered 43 points (15G, 28A) in 36 career games against St. Louis. It’s the most he’s had against any team in his career. His 25 points (8G, 17A, 15GP) against the Blues since the start of the 2022-23 season are the most by any NHL player during that span (per Utah Mammoth PR).

Upcoming Mammoth Milestones

  • Vincent Trocheck: 1 assist away from 400 career NHL assists
  • Barrett Hayton: 2 assists away from 100 career NHL assists
  • Dylan Guenther: 2 assists away from 100 career NHL assists
  • Dylan Guenther: 3 goals away from 100 career NHL goals
  • Kevin Stenlund: 5 points away from 100 career NHL points
  • Dylan Guenther: 5 points away from 200 career NHL points

Against St. Louis This Season 

  • This is the first of four games between the divisional rivals, and the first of two at the Delta Center this season.

Season Series

  • Nov. 12: STL vs UTA
  • Dec. 10: STL vs UTA
  • Feb. 21: UTA vs STL
  • Apr. 10: UTA vs STL

Upcoming Schedule

Recent Mammoth News

WRITTEN
 
 
 
VIDEO
 
MAMMOTH MONTHLY: Trevor Lewis
BREAK THE ICE: André Tourigny

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