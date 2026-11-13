FOLLOW LIVE: St. Louis vs Utah

FIRST PERIOD
At the start of warmups, Utah announced center Nick Schmaltz will not play and is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.
1:56: UTA Penalty - Liam O'Brien (fighting major)
1:56: STL Penalty - Ross Johnston (fighting major)
At the start of warmups, Utah announced center Nick Schmaltz will not play and is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.
1:56: UTA Penalty - Liam O'Brien (fighting major)
1:56: STL Penalty - Ross Johnston (fighting major)
End of Period Stats
Score: 0-0
Shots: UTA 10, STL 5
Power Play: N/A
Hits: UTA 15, STL 5
Blocked Shots: UTA 4, STL 3
Face-Off %: STL 51.9%, UTA 48.1%
Updates coming soon!
Carcone - McBain - Crouse
Sergachev - Peeke
Vejmelka
Holloway - Thomas - Snuggerud
Broberg - Mailloux
Hofer
Lee - Trocheck - Keller
Yamamoto - Hayton - But
Carcone - McBain - Crouse
McCartney - Stenlund - O'Brien
Sergachev - Peeke
Simashev - Weegar
Jones - Duda
Vejmelka
Holloway - Thomas - Snuggerud
Neighbours - McTavish - Berggren
Dvorsky - McMichael - Buchnevich
Toropchenko - Suter - Johnston
Broberg - Mailloux
Barron - Parayko
Fowler - Carlo
Hofer
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WRITTEN
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WEEK AHEAD: A Look at Utah's Matchups This Week
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VIDEO
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WATCH: Player and Coach Interviews
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MAMMOTH MONTHLY: Trevor Lewis
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FRESH ICE: An Inside Look at Utah's Busy Offseason
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BREAK THE ICE: André Tourigny