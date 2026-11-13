FOLLOW LIVE: St. Louis vs Utah

GameBlog_111226
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

FIRST PERIOD

At the start of warmups, Utah announced center Nick Schmaltz will not play and is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

1:56: UTA Penalty - Liam O'Brien (fighting major)

1:56: STL Penalty - Ross Johnston (fighting major)

End of Period Stats

Score: 0-0 

Shots: UTA 10, STL 5

Power Play: N/A

Hits: UTA 15, STL 5

Blocked Shots: UTA 4, STL 3

Face-Off %: STL 51.9%, UTA 48.1%

SECOND PERIOD

Updates coming soon!

PRE-GAME

Utah's Starters

Carcone - McBain - Crouse

Sergachev - Peeke

Vejmelka

St. Louis' Starters

Holloway - Thomas - Snuggerud

Broberg - Mailloux

Hofer

Projected Lineup - Utah

Lee - Trocheck - Keller

Yamamoto - Hayton - But

Carcone - McBain - Crouse

McCartney - Stenlund - O'Brien

Sergachev - Peeke

Simashev - Weegar

Jones - Duda

Vejmelka

Projected Lineup - St. Louis

Holloway - Thomas - Snuggerud

Neighbours - McTavish - Berggren

Dvorsky - McMichael - Buchnevich

Toropchenko - Suter - Johnston

Broberg - Mailloux

Barron - Parayko

Fowler - Carlo

Hofer

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