Utah Signs Michael Hrabal to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

The Utah Mammoth announced today the signing of goaltender Michael Hrabal to a three-year, entry-level contract, which will begin at the start of the 2026-27 season. Hrabal will now report to the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League (AHL) on a professional tryout agreement (PTO).

“Michael had a dominant season at UMass and we are very excited to have him signed,” said Bill Armstrong, general manager of the Utah Mammoth. “He is a big, athletic goaltender who continues to get better each season, recently being named the Hockey East Player of the Year. We look forward to watching his continued development.”

Hrabal, 21, completed his junior season at UMass in 2025-26, posting a 19-9-1 record, 1.95 goals-against average (GAA), .937 save percentage (SV%), and four shutouts in 29 games. He ranks tied for eighth in wins, tied for sixth in shutouts, fifth in GAA (min. 15 GP), and third in SV% (min. 15 GP) among all Division I goaltenders this season. Hrabal has been selected as a top-three finalist for the Mike Richter Award, given annually to the top goaltender in college hockey.

The Prague, Czechia native became the first European player to be named Hockey East Player of the Year, and he was the only unanimous selection to the All-Hockey East First Team. Hrabal led all conference goaltenders in GAA (1.55), SV% (.952), and shutouts (4) during league play, and his .952 mark stood as the second-highest single-season save percentage in Hockey East history. He was also named National Goaltender of the Month in both January and February, as he closed the campaign with a 13-4-1 record in 2026.

The 6-foot-6, 209-pound netminder played three collegiate seasons at UMass, registering a 54-33-7 record, 2.31 GAA, .925 SV%, and eight shutouts over 95 career appearances. He ranks second in wins and third in GAA and SV% among Minutemen goaltenders all-time.

Hrabal played his first North American season with the Omaha Lancers of the United States Hockey League (USHL) in 2022-23, earning a 9-13-7 record, 2.86 GAA, .908 SV%, and three shutouts in 31 appearances. He was selected to the USHL All-Rookie First Team after leading first-year netminders in games played and shutouts.

Hrabal has represented Czechia at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, 2023 IIHF Under-18 World Championship, and two IIHF World Junior Championships (2024 and 2025). He helped lead his teams to two bronze medals at World Juniors, totaling 57 saves on 62 shots faced in back-to-back quarterfinal wins over Canada.

Hrabal was selected by Arizona in the second round (38th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft.