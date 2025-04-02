Utah Signs Lavoie to Entry-Level Contract

Utah Hockey Club announced today the signing of defenseman Tomas Lavoie to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Lavoie, 19, registered 15-40-55 and 31 penalty minutes (PIM) in 60 games with the Cape Breton Eagles of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) this season. He has also tallied one assist and two PIM in three QMJHL playoff games.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound defenseman ranked second in goals, tied for first in game-winning goals (4) and fourth in assists, points and power-play assists (19) among all QMJHL blueliners during the regular season. A three-time selection to the league’s Team of the Week, Lavoie found the scoresheet in 35 of his 60 contests and posted 13 multi-point performances.

Lavoie has spent three QMJHL seasons with Cape Breton and was named one of the Eagles’ alternate captains in 2024-25. He has earned 20-75-95 and 81 PIM in 184 career QMJHL regular-season contests and added 1-5-6 and 10 PIM in 21 postseason appearances.

The Repentigny, Quebec, native also skated for Canada Black at the 2022 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, tallying 1-1-2 in seven games.

Lavoie was selected by Utah in the third round (89th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft.