Utah Wraps Back-to-Back in San Jose

WHO: Utah (10-7-2) at San Jose (8-8-3)
WHEN: Nov. 18, 2025 – 8:00 p.m. MT
WHERE: SAP Center at San Jose
TV: Utah16, Mammoth+
RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App
The Mammoth’s Moms Trip has it second stop in California on Tuesday night
On Simashev
Rookie defenseman Dmitri Simashev will sit for tonight's game; however, it's an opportunity to manage his playing time in a busy stretch of the season.“It's really a load management situation,” Tourigny shared pre-game. “The number of games we will have, we want to give him the best chance to play his A-game, to be on top of his game all the time.”
The coaching staff has a plan for Simashev’s development to help him grow in his rookie season.
“We talked to him,” Tourigny continued. “Having a plan and things we want him to look at. I told him, it’s not because we don’t think his game is on par. It’s to make sure we’re still progressing, we’re moving forward, and we’re keeping the pace.”
Applying Pressure
The Mammoth have had their opportunity to come back in games and secure two points. There’s a balance needed in these situations and it starts with pressure.
"The most important thing is to maintain the pressure and just stay with it. Stay in the present and maintain the pressure. Not trying to make things even more complicated. You need to win the inside battle more when you have a lead. You’re trailing more, the opponent will protect the inside … You need to simplify but you need to stay relentless with and without the puck.”
