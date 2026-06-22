Utah Signs Tourigny, Forsythe to New Contracts, Adds Foote to Staff

Mammoth solidify coaching staff ahead of this week’s NHL Draft

16x9-Bear
By Utah Mammoth PR 
@UtahMammoth_PR

The Utah Mammoth announced today they have signed Head Coach André Tourigny and Assistant Coach Blaine Forsythe to new multi-year contracts. The Mammoth have also signed Adam Foote to a multi-year contract to be an assistant coach on Tourigny’s staff. Per club policy, the contract terms were not disclosed. 

“André and Blaine have both been instrumental in building the foundation for our organization and will be critical in our continued success and leadership moving forward,” said Bill Armstrong, general manager of the Utah Mammoth. “André is an excellent leader, communicator, and person, who is extremely well respected by our players and our staff. Blaine’s an experienced, knowledgeable, and Stanley Cup-winning coach who has a strong body of work running the power play. 

“We are also thrilled to have Adam, a two-time Stanley Cup champion and 2002 Olympic gold medalist right here in Salt Lake, join the organization and bring a fresh perspective to our room backed by years of experience as both a player and coach. This is another exciting day for the organization.” 

“I am grateful to the organization and feel fortunate to work alongside such an exceptional coaching staff and dedicated group of players, whose collective hard work and commitment to each other have fostered a culture we can be proud of,” said André Tourigny, Utah Mammoth head coach. “My family and I love being in Utah and look forward to deepening our roots here.”

About André Tourigny

  • Tourigny will enter his third season as Utah’s head coach. 
  • In 164 games behind the bench, Tourigny has registered a 81-64-19 record and has played an integral role in helping to develop Clayton Keller, Nick Schmaltz, Lawson Crouse, Dylan Guenther, Logan Cooley, Jack McBain, Barrett Hayton, and Karel Vejmelka into core players for the organization. 
  • Currently the fourth-longest tenured head coach in the NHL, Tourigny spent three years leading the Arizona Coyotes prior to transferring to Utah in 2024. 
  • Last season, Tourigny set new personal career-highs in wins (43), points (92), and points percentage (.561) while guiding the Mammoth to the club’s first-ever playoff appearance in just the team’s second season of existence. 
  • Tourigny is one of three coaches in NHL history to increase their point total in each of his first five seasons as an NHL head coach, joining John Tortorella (1999-2004) and Doug Carpenter (1984-1990).
  • On the international level, Tourigny was the head coach for Team Canada at the 2024 and 2023 IIHF World Championship where he helped lead Canada to a gold medal in 2023, with a team that included Crouse, McBain, and Michael Carcone. 
  • Tourigny also was an Assistant Coach on Team Canada’s staff at the 2022 World Championship, when they earned a silver medal, and in 2021 when they won a gold medal.
  • Tourigny’s experience with Hockey Canada also includes guiding the junior team to a silver medal as head coach at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship. 
  • He previously won a gold medal as an assistant coach at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship as well as silver medals as an assistant in 2010 and 2011.
  • In addition to his five appearances at the World Juniors, Tourigny led Canada’s National Men’s Summer Under-18 Team to a gold medal as head coach at the 2018 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and won gold as an assistant at the 2008 Ivan Hlinka tournament.
  • Tourigny joined the Ottawa 67’s of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) as Head Coach and Vice President of Hockey Operations prior to the 2017-18 season. 
  • He was the recipient of the Matt Leyden Trophy as OHL coach of the year in back-to-back seasons (2018-19 and 2019-20) as well as the Brian Kilrea Coach of the Year Award as CHL Coach of the Year (2019-20).
  • Previously, Tourigny also spent three seasons as an NHL assistant coach with the Colorado Avalanche (2013-15) and the Ottawa Senators (2015-16).
16x9_Forsythe

About Blaine Forsythe

  • Forsythe has worked on head coach André Tourigny’s coaching staff since the 2023-24 season.
  • He oversees the club’s power play which ranks among the top half of the NHL during his tenure, including a top-10 finish during the 2024-25 campaign.
  • Forsythe previously coached the Washington Capitals where he served as an assistant coach from 2009-2023 and was responsible for the Capitals team centers and power play, which ranked as the best in the NHL under his guidance.
16x9-Foote

About Adam Foote

  • Foote most recently served as the Vancouver Canucks’ head coach in 2025-26.
  • He spent parts of three prior seasons as an assistant coach (2023-25), helping the Canucks to their first Pacific Division title in 2023-24.
  • Foote began his coaching career as head coach of the Western Hockey League’s Kelowna Rockets for parts of two seasons from 2018-20. Kelowna earned a 48-48-8-4 record under his leadership, including a 24-22-6-2 mark in his 54 games at the helm in 2018-19.
  • He also previously spent four seasons as a development consultant for the Colorado Avalanche (2013-17) and won a gold medal at the 2017 Spengler Cup as director of player development for Team Canada.
  • As a player, Foote spent parts of 19 NHL seasons as a defenseman for the Québec Nordiques, Colorado Avalanche, and Columbus Blue Jackets from 1991-2011.
  • He totaled 66-242–308 and 1,534 penalty minutes (PIM) in 1,154 career regular-season games and added 7-35–42 and 298 PIM in 170 playoff appearances, winning two Stanley Cups with the Avalanche in 1996 and 2001.
  • Foote wore a letter in each of his final 15 NHL seasons, including parts of five total campaigns as captain of the Blue Jackets (2005-08) and Avalanche (2009-11).
  • He played for Team Canada at two World Cups of Hockey (1996 and 2004) and three Olympic Games (1998, 2002, and 2006), winning a gold medal at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City.

News Feed

Looking Back: April 2026

Mammoth will host intra-squad scrimmage on July 2

Year in Review: Alexander Kerfoot

Looking Back: March 2026

Looking Back: February 2026

Carcone Cup Brings Youth Hockey to Mammoth Ice Center

Looking Back: January 2026

Looking Back: December 2025

Year in Review: JJ Peterka

Looking Back: November 2025

Depth of Defensive Core Led to Solid Season

Utah Signs Gregor Biber to Entry-Level Contract

Year in Review: Ian Cole

Looking Back: October 2025

Utah’s Leaders and Core Players Grew Their Leadership Skills

Year in Review: Barrett Hayton

Looking Back: September 2025

Keller’s Perseverance was on Display During 2025-26 Season