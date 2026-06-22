Utah Signs Tourigny, Forsythe to New Contracts, Adds Foote to Staff

The Utah Mammoth announced today they have signed Head Coach André Tourigny and Assistant Coach Blaine Forsythe to new multi-year contracts. The Mammoth have also signed Adam Foote to a multi-year contract to be an assistant coach on Tourigny’s staff. Per club policy, the contract terms were not disclosed.

“André and Blaine have both been instrumental in building the foundation for our organization and will be critical in our continued success and leadership moving forward,” said Bill Armstrong, general manager of the Utah Mammoth. “André is an excellent leader, communicator, and person, who is extremely well respected by our players and our staff. Blaine’s an experienced, knowledgeable, and Stanley Cup-winning coach who has a strong body of work running the power play.

“We are also thrilled to have Adam, a two-time Stanley Cup champion and 2002 Olympic gold medalist right here in Salt Lake, join the organization and bring a fresh perspective to our room backed by years of experience as both a player and coach. This is another exciting day for the organization.”

“I am grateful to the organization and feel fortunate to work alongside such an exceptional coaching staff and dedicated group of players, whose collective hard work and commitment to each other have fostered a culture we can be proud of,” said André Tourigny, Utah Mammoth head coach. “My family and I love being in Utah and look forward to deepening our roots here.”