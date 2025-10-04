Utah Hosts San Jose for Final Preseason Game

For the final preseason game of the year, the Utah Mammoth will host the San Jose Sharks at Delta Center.

Utah enters Saturday’s game fresh off a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. Newly acquired goaltender Vítek Vaněček stopped 32 of the 33 shots he faced and impressed in his first preseason game at Delta Center. Forward Kevin Stenlund and Associate Captain Lawson Crouse each scored for the home team in the win. Utah’s penalty kill kept LA from scoring on any of their three power plays, including during a 46 second 5-on-3 advantage. On Saturday, the Mammoth will see the return of forward Jack McBain who hasn’t played since the team's first preseason games on Sep. 21.

San Jose will be on the second half of a back-to-back when the Sharks wrap up their preseason against the Mammoth. On Friday night, the Sharks beat the Vegas Golden Knights, 4-1. Ethan Cardwell had a hat trick in the win, and Egor Afanasyev also scored once on the power play. Alexander Holtz had Vegas' lone goal. The Sharks kept the Golden Knights from scoring on any of their four power play opportunities and goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 28 of the 29 shots he faced. San Jose is 2-3-0 this preseason.

Game time is 6 p.m. ET and limited tickets are still available. If you can’t make it out to the game, you can watch on Utah16 or Mammoth+. Full radio coverage of the game is on 1280 AM, KSL Sports Zone, the KSL app, and the NHL app.