Utah Hosts New York Saturday Night

THE DETAILS

WHO: Utah (10-8-3) vs New York (10-10-2)

WHEN: Nov. 22, 2025 – 7:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: Delta Center

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App

The Mammoth look to ride momentum waves in Saturday's game. Utah will host its HFC Night

MORNING SKATE NOTES

  • The Mammoth held an optional skate ahead of Saturday’s game.
    • Kevin Rooney, Liam O’Brien, Olli Määttä, Barrett Hayton, Sean Durzi, Kailer Yamamoto, Kevin Stenlund were on the ice.
  • Head coach André Tourigny confirmed Kailer Yamamoto is back in the lineup and Liam O’Brien is out.

Bouncing Back

As the Mammoth look to get back into the win column, the team is determined and energized off a strong practice Friday.

“I really like their ownership and the way they stand in front of the situation,” Tourigny said about his team. “Adversity is a good teacher. You need to embrace adversity, you need to embrace those situations where you’re not comfortable, you need to be comfortable in those ones. I think it’s a great opportunity for us, there’s a ton of urgency.”

“A ton of compete tonight,” forward Barrett Hayton said of what the team is focused on tonight. “Having that mindset to fight, to win every battle, compete, and have that mindset through the full 60.

The Mammoth will look to ride the momentum waves of the game.

“The big theme is the momentum in hockey,” Tourigny shared. “How do you get momentum? You don't get momentum from one action. You get it from multiple actions, but it's starts with one.”

Sometimes a hit or a strong shift can start shifting things back. The Mammoth have players who put their bodies on the line to make plays. In turn, it brings energy to the group.

“It’s huge,” Hayton said of players sacrificing their bodies to make plays. “Those guys are really the heart of the team. You see it everywhere, different situations, PK, blocking shots, big hits, taking a hit to make a play, all that stuff just drives the energy in the group, and we get a lot of that.”

Hockey Fights Cancer

Tonight is the Mammoth’s Hockey Fights Cancer night. It’s an opportunity to raise awareness and support those impacted by this disease.

“It’s rare you will meet someone who’s not touched by that, by someone, friends or family members,” “As a league, it’s good to raise awareness and for all of us, I think we (are all) really grateful to be in our position and take care of the people we love.”

THE PREVIEW

Tonight’s Matchup

Utah

  • Utah enters Saturday’s game looking to get back into the win column after going 2-5-3 in the team’s last 10 games. However, the Mammoth have secured points in four of their last five games.
  • The Mammoth’s most recent game was a 4-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night.
    • Nate Schmidt had Utah’s lone goal in the loss. Jack Eichel scored twice while Ben Hutton and Braeden Bowman each contributed a goal. Karel Vejmelka made 29 saves on 33 shots.
  • Nick Schmaltz leads the Mammoth with 10 goals and 22 points. Schmaltz, Clayton Keller, and Mikhail Sergachev are all tied for the team-lead in assists (12). Keller is second on the team with 19 points.
  • Karel Vejmelka has played 15 games and has an 8-5-2 record through that span. He has a 2.93 goals against average and a .883 save percentage. Vítek Vaněček has a 2-3-1 record through his six games. He has a 2.85 goals against average and a .873 save percentage.
  • Saturday’s game is the second of a four game homestand for the Mammoth. Utah will host the Vegas Golden Knights and Montreal Canadiens before hitting the road.

New York

  • New York enters Saturday’s game looking to snap a three-game skid and is 5-5-0 in their last ten games.
  • The Rangers most recent game was a 6-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.
    • J.T. Miller scored twice on the power play and Adam Edstrom also scored in the loss. The Avalanche’s four-goal third period pushed Colorado past New York. Igor Shesterkin had 29 saves on 33 shots in the loss.
  • Mika Zibanejad leads New York with seven goals, Adam Fox holds the team lead with 15 assists, and Artemi Panarin’s 19 points are a team-high. Out of the 25 skaters who have played a game or more for the Rangers this season, 22 of them have at least a point.
  • Shesterkin is New York’s starting goaltender, and he has a 7-8-2 record through 17 games, a 2.53 goals against average, and a .909 save percentage. Jonathan Quick has played five games and has a 3-2-0 record. Quick has a 1.42 goals against average and a .951 save percentage.
  • Saturday is the third of three-straight on the road. Following, the Rangers return home for one game before facing a pair of Eastern Conference teams.

By the Numbers

  • Six of Utah’s last seven goals have come from players aged 23 or younger: JJ Peterka (3), Dylan Guenther (2), and Logan Cooley (1) (per Mammoth PR).
  • The Mammoth have killed off 24 penalties in regulation over the last 11 games (per Mammoth PR). Currently the penalty kill is ranked eighth in the NHL (82.8%).
  • New York is the fifth-best faceoff team in the NHL (53.2%) and Captain J.T. Miller leads his team with a 57.7% faceoff win percentage. Miller has won the 11th most faceoffs in the league (out of skaters who have taken at least 15% of their team’s total faceoffs).
  • The Rangers have outscored their opponents 42-30 on the road this season. Currently, New York is allowing the fourth-fewest goals per game (2.64).

Against New York This Season

  • This is the first of two games between the Mammoth and the Rangers and the lone meeting in Salt Lake City.

Season Series

  • Nov. 22: UTA vs NYR
  • Jan. 5: UTA at NYR

Upcoming Schedule

