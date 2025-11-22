Utah Hosts New York Saturday Night

MORNING SKATE NOTES

The Mammoth held an optional skate ahead of Saturday’s game. Kevin Rooney, Liam O’Brien, Olli Määttä, Barrett Hayton, Sean Durzi, Kailer Yamamoto, Kevin Stenlund were on the ice.

Head coach André Tourigny confirmed Kailer Yamamoto is back in the lineup and Liam O’Brien is out.

Bouncing Back

As the Mammoth look to get back into the win column, the team is determined and energized off a strong practice Friday.

“I really like their ownership and the way they stand in front of the situation,” Tourigny said about his team. “Adversity is a good teacher. You need to embrace adversity, you need to embrace those situations where you’re not comfortable, you need to be comfortable in those ones. I think it’s a great opportunity for us, there’s a ton of urgency.”

“A ton of compete tonight,” forward Barrett Hayton said of what the team is focused on tonight. “Having that mindset to fight, to win every battle, compete, and have that mindset through the full 60.

The Mammoth will look to ride the momentum waves of the game.

“The big theme is the momentum in hockey,” Tourigny shared. “How do you get momentum? You don't get momentum from one action. You get it from multiple actions, but it's starts with one.”

Sometimes a hit or a strong shift can start shifting things back. The Mammoth have players who put their bodies on the line to make plays. In turn, it brings energy to the group.

“It’s huge,” Hayton said of players sacrificing their bodies to make plays. “Those guys are really the heart of the team. You see it everywhere, different situations, PK, blocking shots, big hits, taking a hit to make a play, all that stuff just drives the energy in the group, and we get a lot of that.”

Hockey Fights Cancer

Tonight is the Mammoth’s Hockey Fights Cancer night. It’s an opportunity to raise awareness and support those impacted by this disease.

“It’s rare you will meet someone who’s not touched by that, by someone, friends or family members,” “As a league, it’s good to raise awareness and for all of us, I think we (are all) really grateful to be in our position and take care of the people we love.”