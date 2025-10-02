Utah Hosts LA for First Home Preseason Game of the Year

It’s finally time for the Utah Mammoth’s first home preseason game of 2025! After playing the first five preseason games on the road, the Mammoth will host the Los Angeles Kings Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. MT at Delta Center.

This is the second straight game between the Kings and Mammoth this preseason. In the first meeting, two days ago, Utah came back from a 2-0 deficit with a strong second period push. However, a late third period goal delivered the win for LA. Forwards Cameron Hebig and Daniil But scored for the Mammoth in the loss and Karel Vejmelka stopped 14 of the 17 shots he faced.

Utah may be looking for its first win of the preseason, but the team has improved its play in every game. Post game, head coach André Tourigny discussed the positives he saw from Tuesday’s game.

“There’s a lot of positives,” Tourigny explained. “They played well on the other side (to start) and then after I think we played really well. Our PK was really good, we had good o-zone possession, we checked really hard, we didn’t give them any time and space. They had second to none offensively, so I’m really happy about our pace and our game and the way we managed the puck in the offensive zone.”

On Wednesday, Tourigny shared that Utah will use a heavy-NHL roster against LA on Thursday. It’s anticipated that the Kings will as well, making this a competitive test in the final few days of preseason. The Mammoth’s final preseason game is Saturday at 6:00 p.m. MT against the San Jose Sharks.

Los Angeles enters Thursday’s game with a 4-1-0 record with wins over the Anaheim Ducks, Vegas Golden Knights, and Mammoth. Following Thursday’s game, the Kings will return home to host the Ducks for LA’s final preseason game. Los Angeles made significant cuts to its training camp roster on Wednesday. Currently, the Kings roster is 23 players – 13 forwards, eight defensemen, and two goaltenders.

Tonight’s game will be live on Utah16 and Mammoth+. You can also listen on 1280 AM, KSL Sports Zone, the KSL app, and the NHL app.