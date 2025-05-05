Utah Hockey Club to Select Fourth Overall in 2025 NHL Draft 

Utah jumped up 10 spots in the draft order

PICK4_2568x1444
By Press Release

Utah Hockey Club announced today that it will select fourth overall in the 2025 NHL Draft after winning the second draw in this evening’s NHL Draft Lottery. Originally slotted with the 14th-best odds, lottery rules allow a team to move up 10 selections if they win the draft lottery.

“We are thrilled to have won the fourth overall selection in this year’s NHL Draft,” said Bill Armstrong, general manager of Utah Hockey Club. “With the fourth overall pick, we are confident that we will add another great player to one of the top prospect pools in the NHL. We are very excited about tonight’s results and looking forward to this year’s draft in June.”

Notable No. 4 picks recently selected in the NHL Draft include Will Smith (2023), Luke Hughes (2021), Lucas Raymond (2020), Brady Tkachuk (2018), Cale Makar (2017), Mitch Marner (2015), Sam Bennett (2014), Seth Jones (2013), and Ryan Johansen (2010).

Utah Hockey Club holds five additional picks throughout the 2025 Draft, with one pick in each of the first six rounds. Additionally, the franchise holds 26 total draft choices over the next three years.

The 2025 NHL Draft will take place June 27-28 at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

News Feed

Need to Know: 2025 NHL Draft Lottery

Hayton to Represent Canada at Worlds

Doan to Represent the United States at Worlds

Utah Signs Goaltender Jaxson Stauber to Two-Year, Two-Way Contract

Vejmelka Prepares for Fourth-Straight Worlds

Utah’s USA Players Have History Representing on International Stage

Vejmelka to Represent Czechia at 2025 IIHF World Championship

Men’s Worlds Provides Valuable Experience

Utah Players to Represent USA at World Championships

Utah is Ready to Take the Next Steps

Exit Interview Day

Blues clinch Stanley Cup Playoff berth with win against Utah Hockey Club

Keller has 4 points, Utah Hockey Club defeats Predators

Keller Leads Utah to Victory in 600th NHL Game

Sergachev’s Drive Earns Him Masterton Nod

Veggies for Veggie

Cooley has 3 points, Utah Hockey Club defeats Stars

Utah Celebrates Inaugural Season in Final Home Game