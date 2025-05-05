Utah Hockey Club to Select Fourth Overall in 2025 NHL Draft 

Utah Hockey Club announced today that it will select fourth overall in the 2025 NHL Draft after winning the second draw in this evening’s NHL Draft Lottery. Originally slotted with the 14th-best odds, lottery rules allow a team to move up 10 selections if they win the draft lottery.

“We are thrilled to have won the fourth overall selection in this year’s NHL Draft,” said Bill Armstrong, general manager of Utah Hockey Club. “With the fourth overall pick, we are confident that we will add another great player to one of the top prospect pools in the NHL. We are very excited about tonight’s results and looking forward to this year’s draft in June.”

Notable No. 4 picks recently selected in the NHL Draft include Will Smith (2023), Luke Hughes (2021), Lucas Raymond (2020), Brady Tkachuk (2018), Cale Makar (2017), Mitch Marner (2015), Sam Bennett (2014), Seth Jones (2013), and Ryan Johansen (2010).

Utah Hockey Club holds five additional picks throughout the 2025 Draft, with one pick in each of the first six rounds. Additionally, the franchise holds 26 total draft choices over the next three years.

The 2025 NHL Draft will take place June 27-28 at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.