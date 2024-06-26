Utah Hockey Club to Make Capital Investment into Utah Olympic Oval to Create Practice Facility for 2024-25 Season

Today, Smith Entertainment Group and Utah Hockey Club announced their plans to partner with the Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation and its Utah Olympic Oval facility in Kearns, Utah, and contribute several million dollars in capital investment to renovate 17,400 square-feet of the existing facility to develop a cutting-edge practice site for the team’s inaugural season.

Currently underway, the enhancements and renovations will include converting one of the ice sheets at the facility from Olympic size to meet NHL- standard regulations, building out an NHL locker room and training and treatment facilities, and adding offices for Utah Hockey Club coaches and staff. These upgrades will provide the new team with an NHL-quality headquarters for their inaugural year and create lasting benefits for youth and Olympic athletes who train in hockey and skating programs at the Oval for years to come.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation so our players and staff have a world-class practice facility at the Olympic Oval facility for our first season,” said Chris Armstrong, president of hockey operations for Utah Hockey Club. “This partnership not only allows us to establish a strong foundation for our new franchise but also showcases our commitment to supporting the local hockey community and fostering the growth and success of winter sports in Utah.”

Set to debut in the 2024-25 season, Utah Hockey Club is the newest NHL franchise and is an entity of Smith Entertainment Group, which is led by Ryan and Ashley Smith. The enhanced facility at the Utah Olympic Oval will play a critical role in providing top-notch training and preparation for the team as they gear up for their inaugural season.

Built in 2001, prior to the Salt Lake 2002 Olympic Winter Games, the Utah Olympic Oval is a 275,000 square-foot facility located 16 miles west of Salt Lake City. Spanning five acres, the venue features Utah’s sole 400-meter speed skating oval and two international-sized ice sheets. It is also the home of US Speedskating and, positioned at an elevation of 4,675 feet above sea level, it holds the distinction of being the world’s highest indoor oval. During Salt Lake 2002, the Oval drew more than 53,000 spectators who witnessed athletes break 10 Olympic records. Known as the “Fastest Ice on Earth,” the Utah Olympic Oval currently boasts 12 speed skating world records. The facility also partners with Kearns Oquirrh Park Fitness Center in providing access to community recreation programs.

“Welcoming Utah Hockey Club to the Utah Olympic Oval is yet another shining example of how our Olympic legacy efforts are helping to train athletes of all ability levels, from youth beginners to world-class athletes,” said Colin Hilton, president and CEO of the Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation. “We look forward to partnering with Utah Hockey Club in creating a comprehensive training home for the players and staff.”

Utah Hockey Club will move to their permanent, state-of-the-art practice and training facility that will be located at the site of The Shops at South Town in Sandy, Utah, upon its completion.