Utah Hockey Club Defenseman Maksymilian Szuber to Represent Germany at 2025 IIHF World Championship

GettyImages-2176259248
By Press Release

SALT LAKE CITY (April 28, 2025) – Utah Hockey Club today announced that defenseman Maksymilian Szuber was selected by the German Ice Hockey Federation to represent Team Germany at the 2025 IIHF World Championship in Stockholm, Sweden, and Herning, Denmark, from May 9-25.

Szuber, 22, posted 7-25-32 and 47 penalty minutes (PIM) in 65 regular-season games with the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League (AHL) this season. He set new AHL highs in assists and points, ranking second in both categories among Roadrunners defensemen. Szuber also appeared in all three playoff games for Tucson.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound defenseman has earned 14-46-60 and 95 PIM in 135 career AHL contests, all with Tucson. Szuber has also skated in five Calder Cup Playoff games, tallying one assist.

Selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the sixth round (163rd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Szuber also made his NHL debut with Arizona on April 9, 2024. He became the sixth defenseman from his draft class to skate in an NHL game.

Born in Opole, Poland, Szuber represents Germany internationally and is set to play at the IIHF World Championship for the third straight year. He has posted 2-1-3 and 35 PIM in 16 career games at the tournament and won silver in 2023, helping Germany to its first medal finish since 1953. Szuber also skated for Germany at back-to-back IIHF World Junior Championships (2021-22), serving as an alternate captain in 2022.

News Feed

Utah’s USA Players Have History Representing on International Stage

Vejmelka to Represent Czechia at 2025 IIHF World Championship

Men’s Worlds Provides Valuable Experience

Utah Players to Represent USA at World Championships

Utah is Ready to Take the Next Steps

Exit Interview Day

Blues clinch Stanley Cup Playoff berth with win against Utah Hockey Club

Keller has 4 points, Utah Hockey Club defeats Predators

Keller Leads Utah to Victory in 600th NHL Game

Sergachev’s Drive Earns Him Masterton Nod

Veggies for Veggie

Cooley has 3 points, Utah Hockey Club defeats Stars

Utah Celebrates Inaugural Season in Final Home Game

Saros makes 39 saves, Predators defeat Utah Hockey Club in shootout 

Utah Hockey Club Announces Recipients of 2024-25 Honors

Utah Picks Up a Point in Final Home Game of the Season

Utah to Auction Inaugural Season Game-Worn Jerseys

Utah Hockey Club to Celebrate Appreciation Night April 10