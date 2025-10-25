Utah Faces Minnesota in Central Division Matchup

The Mammoth continue their road trip in the Twin Cities

GamePreview 10.25.25
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

THE DETAILS

WHO: Utah (6-2-0) at Minnesota (3-4-1)

WHEN: Oct. 25, 2025 – 4:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: Grand Casino Arena

TV: Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE NOTES

  • The team did not hold a morning skate with the early start; however, the team held a full practice yesterday.
  • It’s the start of three games in four days so it’s a busy stretch for Utah to end this four-game road trip.

As head coach André Tourigny has said, the 82 game season is about progression. The team has taken that growth mindset to heart and it is one of the group’s strengths.

“We do a great job as a group, having that growth mindset,” forward Barrett Hayton shared. “Obviously having a great homestead and found a way (to win in St. Louis). Wasn’t as pretty as we would have hoped. I think there’s been a couple second periods that we definitely have to clean up and learn from. I think it’s a big thing for us to stay consistent through 60 minutes. That’s a big message in training camp. At the same time, I think we’ve done a good job with that mental strength. Finding a way when you see that adversity, when we go through periods where we’re not playing good hockey, being able to bounce back is a huge thing.”

Another strength of this group is its depth. Having plenty of players, lines, or even defensemen step up offensively in recent games has made the Mammoth a difficult opponent.

“That’s the kind of team we are, we’re a four-line team where everybody has a role, everybody has an identity,” Tourigny explained. “It’s the contribution of everybody that makes us a good team. I think it’s tough to be successful if you have only one strength or one way to play. I think the way our lineup is built, we can play every kind of game. The offense, or the momentum, or the energy, can come in a different way, shape, or form.”

Penalty Kill Success

The Wild have the fifth-best power play in the NHL and have scored 10 goals on the man-advantage in the team’s first eight games. Here’s what Utah needs to do to be successful against Minnesota’s power play:

“They’re creating a lot of movement,” Tourigny said of Minnesota’s power play. “There’s a lot of 1-on-1 where they have really good players who can beat you in a one-on-one. That will be important to be in sync. We’ll need our best penalty killer to be the best, which means our goalie. But our clears, our battles, to be in sync, will be important.”

THE PREVIEW

Saturday’s Matchup

Utah

  • The Mammoth enter Saturday’s game on a five-game win streak, a new franchise-high.
  • In Utah’s last game, perseverance and timely goals helped the Mammoth secure a 7-4 win over the St. Louis Blues.
  • Logan Cooley scored a natural hat trick in the first period with three goals in 4:48. It was the first natural hat trick in franchise history and third hat trick in the organization’s history.
  • Clayton Keller scored twice against his hometown team. The Captain recorded his 100th and 101st points with Utah and his 200th career NHL goal. Keller is the first player in franchise history to hit 100 points.
  • Ian Cole scored his first of the season and Nick Schmaltz’s power play goal was his fifth on the year.
  • Schmaltz and Cooley are tied for the team-lead with five goals. Schmaltz and Keller are tied for most assists with 8. Schmaltz has sole possession of most points with 13. Keller is one point behind his linemate (12).
  • Karel Vejmelka has played six of the Mammoth’s eight games this season. He has a 5-1-0 record, a 2.50 goals against average, and a .896 save percentage.
  • The Mammoth are second in the Central Division with 12 points. They trail the division leaders, the Colorado Avalanche, by one point.
  • Saturday’s game is the front half of a back-to-back and the second of four-straight on the road for the Mammoth.

Minnesota

  • The Wild are looking to get back into the win column after suffering a 4-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday and losing four of their last five games.
  • Matt Boldy’s third period goal was Minnesota’s lone tally. The goal is Boldy’s fifth this season.
  • Goaltender Filip Gustavsson made 31 saves on 34 shots in the loss. He conceded one power play goal and two even strength goals. He finished with a .912 save percentage.
  • Kirill Kaprizov and Boldy each have five goals in the Wild’s first eight games which is a team-high. Boldy has sole possession of most assists (6) and points (11). Kaprizov is one assist and one point behind his teammate.
  • Gustavsson is Minnesota’s starting goaltender. He’s played in six of the team’s eight games. Gustavsson has a 2-4-0 record, a 3.04 goals against average, and a .902 save percentage.
  • The Wild are one of three teams in the Central Division tied for sixth with seven points.
  • Saturday’s game is the start of a six-game homestand for Minnesota.

By the Numbers

  • Utah’s top line of Clayton Keller (4G, 8A), Barrett Hayton (1G, 2A), and Nick Schmaltz (5G, 8A) have combined for 28 points so far this season.
  • Cooley, Schmaltz, Kaprizov, and Boldy all have five goals this season and are four of the 20 players who have hit five goals so far this season. Currently five players are tied for most goals in the NHL with seven.
  • Minnesota leads the NHL with 10 power play goals. Kaprizov leads the team with four power play goals and Boldly is second with three. Jared Spurgeon, Joel Eriksson Ek and Zeev Buium each have one power play goal each (per Wild PR).
  • The Wild’s power play is fifth in the NHL and has scored on 31.3% of the team’s man-advantage opportunities.

Against Minnesota This Season

  • This is the first of three games between the Mammoth and the Wild this season. Minnesota will host two of the three contests.

Season Series

  • Oct. 25: UTA at MIN
  • Feb. 27: UTA vs MIN
  • Mar. 10: UTA at MIN

Upcoming Schedule

  • Oct. 26: UTA at WPG
  • Oct. 28: UTA at EDM
  • Nov. 2: UTA vs TBL

