Utah Faces Minnesota in Central Division Matchup

THE DETAILS
WHO: Utah (6-2-0) at Minnesota (3-4-1)
WHEN: Oct. 25, 2025 – 4:00 p.m. MT
WHERE: Grand Casino Arena
TV: Utah16, Mammoth+
RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App
The Mammoth continue their road trip in the Twin Cities
As head coach André Tourigny has said, the 82 game season is about progression. The team has taken that growth mindset to heart and it is one of the group’s strengths.
“We do a great job as a group, having that growth mindset,” forward Barrett Hayton shared. “Obviously having a great homestead and found a way (to win in St. Louis). Wasn’t as pretty as we would have hoped. I think there’s been a couple second periods that we definitely have to clean up and learn from. I think it’s a big thing for us to stay consistent through 60 minutes. That’s a big message in training camp. At the same time, I think we’ve done a good job with that mental strength. Finding a way when you see that adversity, when we go through periods where we’re not playing good hockey, being able to bounce back is a huge thing.”
Another strength of this group is its depth. Having plenty of players, lines, or even defensemen step up offensively in recent games has made the Mammoth a difficult opponent.
“That’s the kind of team we are, we’re a four-line team where everybody has a role, everybody has an identity,” Tourigny explained. “It’s the contribution of everybody that makes us a good team. I think it’s tough to be successful if you have only one strength or one way to play. I think the way our lineup is built, we can play every kind of game. The offense, or the momentum, or the energy, can come in a different way, shape, or form.”
Penalty Kill Success
The Wild have the fifth-best power play in the NHL and have scored 10 goals on the man-advantage in the team’s first eight games. Here’s what Utah needs to do to be successful against Minnesota’s power play:
“They’re creating a lot of movement,” Tourigny said of Minnesota’s power play. “There’s a lot of 1-on-1 where they have really good players who can beat you in a one-on-one. That will be important to be in sync. We’ll need our best penalty killer to be the best, which means our goalie. But our clears, our battles, to be in sync, will be important.”
Saturday’s Matchup
Utah
Minnesota
By the Numbers
Against Minnesota This Season
Season Series
Upcoming Schedule
