Utah Ends Preseason with a Win over San Jose

In a game with plenty of momentum shifts and multiple lead changes, the Utah Mammoth persevered and secured a 6-4 win over the San Jose Sharks to end the preseason.

“I’m really happy with the way we played for most of the game,” head coach André Tourigny said postgame. “I did not like the second period, I think it’s a good opportunity for us to learn. We were not as fast in the second period, we were not on our toes, and that cost us. I think we learned from there. I really liked the way we responded in the third.”

“Things got away from us in the second there, but ultimately we dug down, we understood what we were doing wrong and had a great third period,” forward Brandon Tanev explained. “I think the group played well in the third. There’s a lot of stuff that we liked and that we didn’t like, and (there’s) improvements all throughout camp.

“You’re playing in the preseason, there’s a lot of games, there’s moving bodies, there’s a lot of things,” Tanev continued. “It’s understanding each other, how to play, and how to play the right way.”

The Sharks struck first 2:55 into the game with Adam Gaudette’s goal; however, the Mammoth had four goals in six and a half minutes to take a commanding 4-1 lead in the opening frame. In the second period, San Jose scored three unanswered goals to tie the game. The home team pushed back in the third period with two more goals. Learning how to handle the highs and lows of this game is something that will benefit the team heading into the regular season.

“There’s a (line) between smart in your decision and being passive,” Tourigny explained. “You have to be patient, but you cannot be passive. That’s what we were trying to be patient in the second, and instead of being patient, we became passive, and (took) our best asset out of the game, which is our pace, our speed, our aggression on the forecheck, aggression of the track, aggression on the way we close on the neutral zone. I think it was a good teaching movement for us to draw the line between passive and patient.”

In between the second and third periods, the team refocused and discussed bringing back the pace in their game. Captain Clayton Keller shared what the team focused on to find its game once again in the final frame.

“Just getting back to moving our feet, we’re a fast team,” Keller said about bouncing back from the second period. “Everyone can skate and when we do that, we’re tough to play against. Sometimes we get too, for whatever reason, don’t move your feet as much, you’re just trying not to make mistakes and ultimately ends up in your net. I thought we did a good job talking about it between periods, looking at some clips, and go from there.”

Alternate Captain Mikhail Sergachev paced the team with three points (1G, 2A), and started the Mammoth’s scoring in the first period. Utah had ten different names on the scoresheet. Half of those players contributed multiple points. In addition to Sergachev, Dylan Guenther, Andrew Agozzino, Kailer Yamamoto, Clayton Keller, and Brandon Tanev all scored in the win.

Although it was a preseason game, the Mammoth continued to sacrifice their bodies and block shots to secure the win. Dylan Guenther and Nate Schmidt had significant blocks in the third period and Jack McBain, while screening the goaltender, was hit by a stick which drew the power play for Keller’s tally in the final frame. These small details and sacrifices can make the difference.

“We’re a tight locker room so it’s great to see that,” Keller said on the blocked shots. “It gives the bench a lot of energy when (Guenther) does that.”

“Gives me chills,” Tourigny smiled. “Gives me goosebumps. We’re ready to start. I’m excited about Thursday.”

The Mammoth end the preseason with a 2-4-1 record with two wins at home.

Additional Notes from Tonight’s Game:

Like Thursday’s game, the Mammoth elected to have a five-round shootout following the game. The shootout had no impact on the final score; however, here’s the results:

RD 1

Stenlund: no

Smith: no

RD 2

Keller: no

Skinner: no

RD 3

Schmaltz: no

Celebrini: yes

RD 4

Peterka: yes

Kurashev: no

RD 5

Guenther: no

Eklund: yes

His nickname is Turbo for a reason. With 8:49 left in regulation, Brandon Tanev showed his speed when he gained possession following a faceoff, skated the length of the ice, and scored.

“It’s a great job with the faceoff,” Tanev shared about his goal. “I think Stenlund did a great job tying up his man, creating a 50/50 battle, Sergachev and I were able to get out and create a dirty puck, and I’m just fortunate enough to get a good bounce and maybe get a step on the guy, and made a play and ultimately went in the net.”

This was the final chance for players to leave their mark before final cuts are made. All NHL teams must submit their opening night rosters by Monday evening at 5 p.m. ET. In this final preseason game several players fighting for a roster spot had the opportunity to play including Kailer Yamamoto, Daniil But, Dmitri Simashev, and Andrew Agozzino.

One of the strongest parts of Utah’s game throughout all seven preseason games? The penalty kill. The Mammoth finished the preseason allowing only three goals through 23 penalties.