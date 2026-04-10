Mammoth Remind Fans to Purchase from Authorized Providers

As excitement for the Utah Mammoth’s first-ever NHL Stanley Cup playoff campaign builds, the organization is reminding fans to purchase tickets only from authorized providers to reduce the chance of fraud.

The Utah Mammoth urge fans to exercise caution when purchasing tickets from unknown individuals, third-party sites, or social media platforms.

Single-game tickets for Utah Mammoth home games during the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, presented by Delta Air Lines, will go on sale Friday, April 10. Fans who have downloaded the Utah Mammoth app, linked their SeatGeek account, and enabled push notifications will receive exclusive presale access beginning at 9:30 A.M. MT, followed by the general public on sale at 10 A.M. MT. Authorized ticket platforms for Utah Mammoth home games include utahmammoth.com and SeatGeek, the Official Ticketing Partner of the Utah Mammoth, where fans can purchase, sell, or transfer tickets securely and conveniently. Tickets purchased through unauthorized sources may not be valid and may lead to denied entry at the Delta Center.

A full NHL 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule will be available at utahmammoth.com at a later date after seeding and opponents are determined.