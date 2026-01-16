Utah Mammoth to Host ‘Next Gen’ Game on Saturday, January 17 Against Seattle Kraken

The Utah Mammoth announced plans today for their second annual ‘Next Gen’ game, presented by America First Credit Union, on Saturday, Jan. 17 at 3 P.M. MT as the team takes on the Seattle Kraken. Organized to celebrate and inspire the next generation of hockey fans, the ‘Next Gen’ game spotlights kids ages 8-14 by giving them the opportunity to step into real gameday roles, including singing the national anthem, becoming a rinkside reporter for the night, hitting the goal horn, and more. Selected through a community-wide submission process on the Utah Mammoth social media channels, these young fans will play an active role in elevating the gameday atmosphere.

Throughout the game on Saturday, more than 30 kids from across Utah will participate in different roles, including:

Utah Mammoth Broadcast

Rinkside Reporter Sarah Merrifield will be joined by Next Gen participant Sage H. to interview a Mammoth player upon arrival at the Delta Center. Then, prior to puck drop, Parker W. will join Studio Host Kim Becker and Analyst Nick Olczyk during the Hockey Night in Utah pregame show broadcast on Mammoth+ and TheSpot-Utah 16, Official Home of the Utah Mammoth.

Delta Center’s In-Game Presentation

The Delta Center will come to life with a Next Gen-hosted in-arena experience when 14-year-old Kaylee B. sings the National Anthem, Audrey V. conducts in-game activations with in-arena host Michael Goodkind, and Ezra M. announces the night’s starting lineups. During the game, NextGen youth will ride the Zamboni and kids attending the game will be invited to participate in contests and giveaways during play stoppage. During the first intermission, two youth hockey teams will face off in a scrimmage, with four Next Gen kids serving as referees.

Next Gen Game Specially-Designed Rally Towels

Every seat in the arena will be decorated with a rally towel, designed by 10-year-old Drake H., whose artwork was selected during November’s SEG Foundation-hosted field trip at the Natural History Museum of Utah. During the fieldtrip, nearly 100 local students drew pictures of the team’s mascot Tusky, and joined goaltender Karel Vejmelka and defenseman Nate Schmidt for an afternoon of exploration and discovery.

To thank each Next Gen participant, all selected kids will receive a Utah Mammoth swag bag and tickets for their family to attend the game. Nearly 100 additional youth who submitted applications to participate in the Next Gen game were also given a complimentary pair of tickets to attend Saturday’s game and experience the Next Gen celebration.

Tickets for the Utah Mammoth’s Next Gen game on Jan. 17 are still available at www.nhl.com/utah/tickets/single-game/.